Global Residential Gas Generator Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Residential Gas Generator Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied in depth to present vital information and data in a well-planned format. In addition to the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, restraints, revenue growth driving factors, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, strategies, recent developments, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global residential gas generator market is segmented by type, power ratings, and regions/countries.

Overview

Power generators are devices that convert motive power into electrical power for use in an external circuit. Stationary generators and mobile or portable generators are the two basic types of power generators. These generators run on fuel that includes renewable gas, diesel, and natural gas. The most used generators are the ones that run on gas. These generators are highly reliable, easily available, and include low service & operational costs.

Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing power outages due to bad weather conditions and natural calamities such as floods, thunderstorms, excessive snowfall, etc. are among major factors fostering the growth of the global residential gas generator market. In addition, the requirement of power in remote areas in some of the developing countries, where there is an insufficient distribution of electricity are among other factors proliferating the demand for such generators.

The adoption of natural gas as a source of energy for residential generators over diesel is increasing due to the growing environmental-related concerns. Natural gas as a fuel is environment-friendly and emits lower amounts of carbon dioxide, sulfur, and nitrogen. Furthermore, natural gas-powered generators operate at a low-frequency noise and do not release odors when compared to those that run on diesel. Moreover, the low price availability and increasing research & development activities focused on improving the functioning as well as increasing production of generators will contribute to the increase in demand for residential gas generators.

Among upcoming trends, Bluetooth-enabled portable gas generators are expected to fuel target market growth over the coming years. End-users will be able to operate a generator through their smartphone and keep a check on fuel levels, the total activity duration, performance, set reminders for maintenance, etc. In addition, these systems can also help to locate nearby dealers for servicing requirements. These factors will drive consumers to opt for portable gas generators in the coming years, thereby, contributing to global market growth.

Restraints: However, the popularity of inverters and battery-powered generator alternatives in the residential sector can be a factor that restrains this markets growth.

Segment Analysis

By Type: The stationery segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the foreseeable future. These generators are highly reliable and can fulfill higher requirements of power needs.

By Power Rating: The ˜up to 100 kW power segment is projected to account for the majority revenue share when compared to other power rating segments over the years to come.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the coming years. Rapid urbanization, growing populations and increasing per-capita incomes among consumers in developing economies such as China, Indonesia, Thailand and India are major factors contributing to market growth. The demand for electricity in China is increasing due to its ever-increasing population, economic growth and improved living standards. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are also significant contributors to the revenue growth of the market. These countries are affected by an increasing number of power outages and blackouts, resulting in the increased adoption of power generators and subsequent market growth in the region.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to account for significant revenue growth over the next 10 years due to strict policies pertaining to curbing the use of generators that contribute to the collective carbon footprint and greenhouse gases that are being adopted by respective governments in these regions.

Global Residential Gas Generator Market Segmentation:

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Power Rating

Up to 100 kW

More than 100 kW

