Global Respiratory Mask Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Respiratory Mask Market report is in the process of completion, with the latest information and data emerging following the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic on a global scale, being interpreted, analyzed, studied, and findings being included in the report. The report, within reach at Trusted Business Insights, provides insights and information into details of revenues, investments, R&D, sales, clinical trials, and focus on major vaccine, drug, and medical device and equipment manufacturers in the global respiratory mask market. The report comprises other information, such as the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, along with historical and projected revenues. The company profile section of the report contains details such as date of establishment, current CEO name, location and headquarters, employee headcount, revenues, technological innovations, recent and key developments, strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. The global respiratory mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region. The report is further segmented country-wise to enable a deeper study, analysis, and understanding and presentation of the findings and information in the report.

Overview:

A respiratory mask is a personal protective product that is used to protect the wearer from inhaling hazardous airborne materials and particles, gases, and vapors. Respiratory masks are worn on the face to cover the nose and mouth. Respiratory masks are tested, evaluated, and certified by the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) in order to meet performance requirements, including breathing resistance and filter efficiency. Respiratory masks and filters are selected on the basis of types of particles present in the environment. Respiratory masks are available in different shapes and sizes, and are designed differently to suit a range of face shapes and sizes in order to ensure a proper and safe fit and seal, as well as level of comfort. Respiratory masks force air drawn by the wearer through filter material, before it is inhaled, which ensures a certain level of protection. Infectious material deposited on respiratory masks may cause direct or indirect exposure or contact. Thus, special care is required while removing masks to avoid contamination of skin, clothes, and mucous membranes. Products come with information regarding standard procedures to be followed while removing respiratory masks in order to minimize contamination.

Dynamics

Growing concerns regarding hazardous materials, particles, chemicals, and substances in the environment has been resulting in rising demand for respiratory masks. Increasing prevalence or airborne diseases, exposure to toxic chemicals and substances, and others, and resulting preference for products designed to protect against respiratory diseases and conditions has been increasing significantly in the recent past. Various types and models of respiratory masks are available in the market, and the design and applications vary according to safety regulations, and from country to country. Many types of respiratory masks are designed to protect the wearer from dust, particles, and liquids. However, not all masks are recommended to be worn casually or for non-specific purposes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the general public is not recommended to wear N95 respirators to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus (COVID-19) as these are critical supplies that must be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders. These masks are widely used in the healthcare sector for protection from biological aerosols such as viruses and bacteria. Demand for respiratory masks from various government and medical organizations has rising substantially, and continues on its rapid and majorly inclining spike currently. The outbreak of the coronavirus or COVID-19 and subsequent pandemic in countries across the globe have created substantially high potential revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global respiratory mask market. Stringent regulations pertaining to approval of respiratory masks is among key factors that may restrain growth of the global respiratory mask market to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the re-suable segment is expected to account for majority revenue share; whereas revenue from the disposable segment is projected to account for a rapid revenue share contribution to the global respiratory mask market in the near future.

By End-Use: Among the end-use segments, revenue from the healthcare segment is expected to increase at a rapid rate, and this segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share over other end-use segments in the global respiratory mask market over the forecast period. Demand and adoption for these types of respiratory masks is significantly high in the healthcare sector owing to ability to protect personnel from potential inhalation of hazardous substances or potentially dangerous and infectious particles. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic has resulted in a further spike in demand for respiratory masks, and ongoing efforts and measures to arrest the spread and treat those infected is expected to support revenue growth of this segment to a certain extent in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market owing to increasing adoption of respiratory masks in healthcare and oil & gas sectors in countries in the region. Additionally, stringent regulations by OSHA pertaining to safety of workers is a key factor driving demand for respiratory masks and other related products in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific respiratory mask market is projected to register significant growth rate in the global respiratory mask market in the coming years. This is attributed to growing awareness about worker safety and presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries in the region.

Global Respiratory Mask Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Reusable

Disposable

By End-Use

Healthcare

Public Safety Service

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Construction

Other End-Uses

