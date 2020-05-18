Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rice Transplanter Machine Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global rice transplanter machine market report has been segmented on the basis of machine type, ownership, and region.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market: Overview

Rice transplanter is a machine specifically designed for transplanting rice seedlings. Farmers need to drive machine along in a straight line to transplant seedlings in rows. It contains two types namely: riding type and walking type. Riding type is power driven and walking type is physically driven. The common rice transplanter compromises of a seeding tray shifter, seedling tray, and pickup forks.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for rice production along with rising awareness among farmers regarding smart farming are some major factors expected to propel growth of rice transplanter market over the forecast period. In addition, growing investment opportunity in the agricultural sector, availability of machinery in different sizes and capacity are some factors driving market growth.

A recent trend observed in target market are procurement of machinery on rental basis and growth of mechanization in agriculture. However, lack of investments to replace old machinery may hinder growth of global rice transplanter machine market.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market: Segment Analysis

Among the machine type segments, the riding rice transplanter segment is expected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market. Also, farmers in India prefer manually operated machines, while China and other countries in Asia witness a higher demand for riding type of rice transplanter machines.

Among the ownership segments, the leased/hired segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rice transplanter machine market. Huge diversity of natural resources and continuous pressure to improve efficiency and productivity of farm sectors is contributing demand for agricultural machinery. Increasing investment in R&D activities and advancement in technology are some factors expected to fuel growth of target market in the region. In addition, increasing demand for rice transplanter machines driven by the sales gains in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, which continue to mechanize agricultural sector. Moreover, changing scenario of Indian agriculture and especially agro-based processing industries expected to boost demand of rice transplanter machine. Furthermore, favorable government policies, supportive facilities, and subsidies to promote modern agricultural activities are some factors estimated to fuel growth of target market.

As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, rice production is increased by 1.3% and reach volume over 500 Bn tons in 2017. Moreover, government initiatives to use agriculture equipment are also likely to boost growth of the rice transplanter machine market. For instance, the government of Europe and North America are trying to educate farmers regarding different benefits of using agricultural equipment for improving farm production.

Global Rice Transplanter Machine Market Segmentation:

By Machine Type:

Riding Rice Transplanter

Walking Rice Transplanter

By Ownership

Owned

Leased/Hired

