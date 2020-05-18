Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market market.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global rigid polyurethane foams market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market: Introduction

Rigid polyurethane foams are manufactured as laminated insulation panels with different facings. These type of foams are durable, versatile, chemically stable, flexible, lightweight, offer resistance from heat, moisture, and electricity.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for rigid polyurethane foam in various applications such as automotive, consumer appliances, building & construction, and industrial insulation is anticipated to drive the growth of the rigid polyurethane foam market. Increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foam for insulating board, roof and wall panels, and other building & construction applications is projected to drive the growth of the rigid polyurethane foams market. Properties of rigid polyurethane foam used as insulation materials are durability, stability, high mechanical performance, high thermal performance, and high energy efficiency, which is expected to support the growth of the global market.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials of rigid polyurethane foam is projected to hinder the growth of the global market over the next few years.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the slabstock polyether segment is projected to dominate the global market. This type of foam is used for cushioning of consumer and commercial goods such as automotive interior, furniture, packaging, bedding, carpet underlay, etc. Increasing demand for slabstock polyether from applications such as automotive and furniture is expected to drive the growth of this segment. The molded foam segment is projected to register moderate growth in the global market over the next 10 years.

Among the application segments, the building & construction segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the rigid polyurethane foams market during the forecast period. Growing building & construction industry in developing countries owing to rise in living standards of individuals is projected to drive the growth of this segment. The automotive segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the global market over the next few years.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is projected to dominate the rigid polyurethane foams market in the next 10 years. The growth of the rigid polyurethane foams market in this region is attributed to increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foam in appliance applications. Growing demand for these type of foam for thermal insulation systems of freezers and refrigerators is projected to drive the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific. Growing automotive industry in the countries in this region is expected to support the growth of Asia Pacific rigid polyurethane foams market over the long run.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for rigid polyurethane foam followed by North America market. North America rigid polyurethane foams market is expected to grow significantly over the long run. Increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is a factor driving the growth of the rigid polyurethane foams market in North America. Growing construction industry in the countries in this region owing to the rising number of residential buildings, commercial spaces, factories, retail stores, etc., is expected to drive the growth of the rigid polyurethane foam market in the region.

Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Slabstock Polyether

Slabstock Polyester

Molded Foam Parts

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

