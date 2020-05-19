Global Rowing Machines Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rowing Machines Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rowing Machines Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global rowing machines market report has been segmented as per product type, end-use, and region.

Global Rowing Machines Market: Overview

Rowing machines are used for health and fitness purpose by individuals. These machines are available with various features such as hydraulic piston, magnetic resistance, air resistance, and water resistance. These machines are convenient to use during full-body workout, cardiovascular, weight loss, and some other activities.

Global Rowing Machines Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about physical fitness, hectic lifestyle, and growing health related issues among individuals across the globe are key factors expected to drive growth of the global rowing machine market over the forecast period. In addition, rising number of health and fitness centers across the globe is another key factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Growing demand of rowing machines among fitness enthusiasts, and rising awareness about superior quality gym equipment across the globe are major factors fueling growth of the global market. In addition, increasing awareness about health benefits of regular exercise along with right equipment among health conscious individuals is another factor expected to boost growth of the global rowing machine market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing trend towards weight loss, full-body workout, muscle toning, and cardiovascular activities among female population across the globe is a key factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about rowing machines, high servicing cost, and requirement of regular servicing are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, noise issue with air and water resistance rowing machines is another challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market.

Global Rowing Machines Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type, the magnetic resistance rowing machine segment is expected to account for significant growth in the global rowing machines market, owing to their low magnetic resistance as compared to air and water resistance rowing machines and rising demand for magnetic resistance rowers among health conscious consumers across the globe.

Increasing penetration of various rowing machines in various fitness centers across the globe is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the commercial segment among the end-use segment.

Global Rowing Machines Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is accounting for largest share in terms of revenue in the global market. High health and fitness consciousness individuals and high disposable income of individuals in counties such as Canada and US is expected to drive growth of the target market in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth in the global market, owing to rising health related issues and increasing awareness about rowing machines and their benefits in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. Market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about various types of rowing machines such as hydraulic piston and magnetic resistance rowing machines in countries in these regions.

Global Rowing Machines Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Magnetic Resistance Rowing Machines

Air Resistance Rowing Machines

Water Resistance Rowing Machines

Hydraulic Piston Rowing Machines

Segmentation by end-use:

Residential

Commercial

