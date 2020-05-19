Global Running Apparel Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Running Apparel Market market.

Global Running Apparel Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global running apparel market report has been segmented as per product type, end user, and region.

Global Running Apparel Market: Overview

Running apparel mainly used for jogging or running and are very popular across the globe. The running apparel includes upper garment, under clothing, and hats that are mostly used by runners while performing the running activity. In addition, water and sweat proof, lightweight, and comfortable running apparel are most preferred among amateur sports participants and professional athlete across the globe. The running apparel associated with high quality, variety of colors, sizes, and styles easily available across the globe.

Global Running Apparel Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for sweat and waterproof running apparel across the globe and increasing number of running events such as running races, marathons, and others in many regions are major factors expected to boost growth of the target market. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits of running such as improves health, prevents disease, lose weight, relieves stress, and others among individuals and rising physical fitness concern especially among the young generation. These are other factors forecasted to drive growth of the global running apparel market during the forecast period.

Rising preference for comfort, lightweight, and stylish running clothes for jogging or running activity among individuals resulting in rising demand for running apparel across the globe is key factor expected to propel growth of the target market. In addition, the increasing popularity of women running apparel across the globe attributable to the rising number of women participation in the running activity is another factor forecasted to boost the global running apparel market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, high investment in R&D activities and rising innovations in clothing technology by major running apparel manufacturers are other factors forecasted to proliferate growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, the high cost of raw material and less penetration of running clothes in rural and semi-urban areas among various regions are major factors expected to hinder growth of the global running apparel market.

Global Running Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for upper garments among individuals across the globe is the primary factor rising revenue growth of the upper garments segment amongst the product type segments.

Global Running Apparel Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America holds a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to high fitness consciousness among individuals and high popularity of various running events in countries such as US and Canada in this region. The market in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions are projected to register highest growth in the target market, owing to rapid industrialization, high demand for running clothes especially among female populations and high adoption of running apparel in the countries such as Russia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, China, and India in these regions. Also, the market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are forecasted to register moderate growth in the global market, owing to the high popularity of running apparel among runners in the countries in these regions.

Global Running Apparel Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Upper Garment

Hats

Under Clothing

Segmentation by End User:

Amateur Sport Participants

Professional Athlete

