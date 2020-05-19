Global Seaweed Extracts Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Seaweed Extracts Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Seaweed Extracts Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global seaweed extracts market report has been segmented on the basis of forms, application, and region.

Global Seaweed Extracts Market: Overview

Seaweed which is also called as microalgae. It is a group of the species belonging to marine plants and algae that grows within the ocean, lakes, rivers, and other related water bodies. Seaweed extracts are obtained through removing water content from seaweed plants, in order to extend their shelf life

Global Seaweed Extracts Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits by consumption or utilization of seaweed is one of the key factor expected to drive the global market growth. In addition, seaweed is a rich source of nutrients and has numerous medicinal properties and is used in multiple food products. Furthermore, these extracts consist of various properties including antioxidant, anti-aging, skin brightening, and soothing which will surge the demand for seaweed extracts among personal care and cosmetic products manufacturing companies. Increasing demand for organic food products along with clean label food items resulted in utilization of seaweed as a natural fertilizer in the agricultural industry. The aforementioned are additional factors projected to support the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, some people may face an allergic reaction due to the utilization of seaweed food products and cosmetics. This is a major factor expected to hamper the global market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities by manufacturers in order to extend product portfolio and launch of new products, strategic merger and acquisitions are currently major trend observed in the target market.

Global Seaweed Extracts Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the forms segments, the liquid segment is projected to account for the significant revenue shares of the global market, which is attributed to increasing application of liquid seaweed as a natural fertilizer for stimulating growth of the plants.

Among the application segments, the food and beverages segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of cross-cultural cuisines globally.

Global Seaweed Extracts Market: Regional Analysis

Seaweed extracts market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the significant revenue shares of the target market, owing to the availability of the different species of seaweed and large-scale agricultural operations. In addition, countries such as Indonesia, Japan, and China are some of the largest suppliers of commercial seaweed, which is expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in the region. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding benefits offered by the seaweed extracts such as vitamin and mineral contents.

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Forms:

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Flakes

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Filtration

Agriculture

Cosmetics

