Global Seaweed Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Seaweed Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global seaweed market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global seaweed market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Seaweed also known as microalgae, is type sea vegetable that is classified on the basis of texture, color, and taste. There are various species of seaweed found in the sea such as marine algae, multicellular, and microscopic algae. It is used in various types of cuisine in costal countries such china, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Peru, Ireland, Scotland, and many other counties. Seaweed contains tyrosine and iodine that are help foe proper functioning of the thyroid. It also contains abundant amount of vitamins, minerals, and fibers. Seaweed are also used in medicines due to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Dynamics:

Growing demand of seaweed in various industries especially in food and pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving growth of the global seaweed market. Rising awareness regarding benefits of seaweed and growing popularity of Asian cuisines are factor anticipated to support growth of the target market. Increasing use of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, coupled with rising preference for natural medicines among end-users are some other factors fueling growth of the global seaweed market. Increasing demand for seaweed for production of carrageenans, agar, and alginate is also anticipated to propel growth of the seaweed market. Furthermore, growing use of seaweed in fertilizer, fuel biomass, feed additive are other factors expected to boost growth of the global seaweed market in the near future. However, consumption of seaweed in large amount can affect thyroid function is a factor that may hamper growth of the global seaweed market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of product, red seaweed segment dominates the global seaweed market in terms of revenue and anticipated to witness high growth in the near future. Green seaweed is used in various food products and also used for treatment of cancer. On the basis of application, human food segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing use of seaweed in traditional cuisines of various countries.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. High amount of seaweed farming in coastal counties especially China is a key factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, growing consumption of seaweed for its vitamins and other medicinal properties are another factors expected to support growth of the seaweed. Global seaweed market in Europe and North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing use of seaweed in food products in countries in the region.

Global Seaweed Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Green Seaweed

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Segmentation by application:

Fertilizers

Animal Feed Additives

Hydrocolloids

Human Food

Others (include Cosmetics, Medicines, etc.)

