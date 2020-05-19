Global Security Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Testing Market market.

Global Security Testing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global security testing market report has been segmented on the basis of type, tool, deployment mode, end user, and region.

Global Security Testing Market: Overview

Security testing is used to verifying confidentiality, authority, integrity, authentication, availability, and non-repudiation of critical information present in a system. It identifies security gaps in system and to ensure whether IT infrastructure components such as devices, applications, servers, and networks are secure. Application security testing, network security testing, and device security testing are some major types of security testing.

Global Security Testing Market: Dynamics

Increasing need for protection of valuable assets such as web & mobile applications and government mandates, norms, and regulatory compliances in application development are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising development of web-based, mobile-based, and desktop-based applications and their deployment across various industries are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing rate of security threats resulting in rising adoption of advanced security testing system in various industry verticals is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, stringent government and federal regulations are expected support growth of the global market to a certain extent.

However, limited domain-specific tools, lack of awareness of security testing and high deployment and maintenance costs are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) among individuals is expected to further support growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing demand for connected devices owing to IoT and BYOD trends and rising focus towards digitization are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Security Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the application security testing segment is expected to register significant growth in the target market, owing to increasing used of application security testing solutions to secure web and mobile applications.

Among the tool segments, the web penetration testing tools segment is expected to register largest market share in the target market, owing to increasing number of attacks on critical software and hardware applications of the organizations.

Among the end use segments, the BFSI segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of web and mobile-based business applications in order to avoid advanced cyber threats in BFSI industry.

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud-based security testing solutions segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to its cost-effective and time-efficient features.

Global Security Testing Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global security testing market over the forecast period, owing to rising technological advancements and early adoption of security testing across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of web-and mobile-based applications, technological advancements in various industry verticals, especially in India and China in this region.

Global Security Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Application Security Testing

Network Security Testing

Device Security Testing

Segmentation by tool:

Web Testing tools

Penetration Testing tools

Automated Testing tools

Code Review tools

Segmentation by deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation by end user:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Retail

Others

