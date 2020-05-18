Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing Equipments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing Equipments market.

Foundries are the primary end-user of the semiconductor fabrication market due to the steady adoption of fabless business model. The market will witness increasing demand for devices such as memory, logic, discrete, analog, sensor, and opto devices. Subsequently, the vendors must ensure and enhance their equipment quality to cater to the growing demand.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the semiconductor fabrication market owing to the large number of semiconductor foundries located in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The construction of fabs and steady adoption of fabless business model will further supplement the growth of the semiconductor wafer polishing equipment market in APAC.

Applied Materials

Ebara Corporation

Lapmaster

Logitech

Entrepix

Revasum

Tokyo Seimitsu

Logomatic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Polishing

Ultrasonic Polishing

Other

Segment by Application

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers

IDMs

