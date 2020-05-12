Global Sensor Fusion Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sensor Fusion market.

Sensor fusion means combining two or more sensors into one single system.

This report studies the Sensor Fusion System market, Sensor fusion is combining of sensory data or data derived from disparate sources such that the resulting information has less uncertainty than would be possible when these sources were used individually.

North America is the largest production of Sensor Fusion, with a production value market share nearly 32.84% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the production value market share over 31.51% in 2016. Asia is another important production market of Sensor Fusion.

The global Sensor Fusion market is valued at 2240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sensor Fusion volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sensor Fusion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invensense

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch Sensortec

Kionix

Analog Devices

Renesas Electronics

Hillcrest Labs

Microchip technologies

Senion

Baselabs

Memsic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inertial Combo Sensors Type

Radar + Image Sensors Type

Environmental Sensors Type

IMU +GPS Type

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military Application

Environmental Controlling

Robotics

Others

