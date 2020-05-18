Global Silica Minerals Mining Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silica Minerals Mining market.

Silica (SiO2) is a chemical compound found in the crystalline state. It is used in segments such as glass, hydraulic fracturing, chemicals, and construction. Silica is also used in electronics for applications such as silicon chips.

The glass segment dominates the global silica minerals mining market.

The APAC region is not only the largest market for silica, but it is also experiencing rapid growth. Construction is one of the biggest market drivers, especially in countries like India and China. The demand from the glass manufacturing industry in China is yet another driver, not just in the beverages sector but also for flat glass.

The global Silica Minerals Mining market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silica Minerals Mining volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silica Minerals Mining market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Badger Mining

Fairmount Santrol

Imerys

Preferred Sands

Quarzwerke

Sibelco

U.S. Silica

Alamos Gold

Minerali Industriali

Nordic Mining

The Quartz

Kakatiya Overseas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Quartz

Tridymite

Cristobalite

Coesite

Other

Segment by Application

Glass

Hydraulic Fracturing

Foundry

Construction

Sports and Leisure

Chemicals

Other

