Global Silicone Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Silicone Oil Market: Overview

Silicone oil is known as polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is a nontoxic, tasteless, transparent, nonflammable, odorless mineral organic polymer containing alternating atoms of oxygen and silicone with organic radicals. In addition, this oil is used in many applications among the construction, chemical, personal care, electronics, and textile industries. The silicone oil widely used in multiple applications in the medical industry due to its defoaming, anti-clotting, and soothing effects. The silicone oil is very popular and easily available in the market.

Global Silicone Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of silicone oil among the various industries such as construction, medical, and automotive due to its various properties such as excellent water and temperature resistance, temperature stability, hydrophobicity, anti-shearing capability, good dielectric, and durability properties. This is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rapid industrialization across the globe rising per capita income of individuals in developing and developed countries are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global silicone oil market.

Growing demand for silicone oil in the cosmetic industry due to the rising use of this oil in various personal care products such as lipsticks and lip glosses, hair conditioners, facial cleansers, anti-aging creams, sunscreen creams, and others. Rising adoption of silicone oil in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the increasing use of this oil for making ointments, anti-flatulence drugs, and others. These are major factors expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising adoption of silicone oil as lubricating oil in mechanical components resulting in the growing demand for silicone oil in the automobile industry and increasing adoption of silicon oil in the vitreoretinal eye surgery are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the target market.

However, factors anticipated to hamper growth of the global silicone oil market include high manufacturing cost associated with silicone oil and use of silicone oil substitutes such as bio-based oil in beauty and hair care products by cosmetic manufacturers across the globe.

Global Silicone Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of silicone oil-based lubricants in various industrial processing such as thread and yarn production, polymer production, textile finishing, and others due to unique chemical and physical properties associated with it is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the lubricant segment among the application segments.

Among the end-use industry, the personal care and home care segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global silicone oil market, owing to high adoption of silicone oil in personal care and home care application. In addition, rising adoption of silicone oil in the cosmetic industry due to its various properties such as low surface tension, conditioning benefits, versatility, high permeability, pressure sensitive, and biocompatibility properties helps to support for the growth of this segment.

Global Silicone Oil Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific silicone oil market accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High adoption of silicone oil for vitreoretinal diseases and high demand for hair and skin care products in developing countries such as China and India in this region. In addition, increasing standard of living and high presence of silicone oil manufacturers due to the availability of raw material, low labor cost, and favorable government regulations and rules in the Asia Pacific region. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to a rising aging population and high adoption of personal and home care products in the countries such as Canada, US, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK in these regions.

Global Silicone Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Modified Silicon Oil

Straight Silicon Oil

Segmentation by Application:

Anti-Foam Agent

Lubricant

Water Repellant

Release Agent

Solvent

Others (Additives and Insulator)

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Automotive

Personal Care and Home Care

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others (Construction and Electronics)

