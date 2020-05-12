Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Size by Type (Serial NAND, Parallel NAND), by Density (1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB), by End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

The global SLC NAND Flash Memory market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026.

Scope of global SLC NAND flash memory market includes by Type (Serial NAND, Parallel NAND), by Density (1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, Above 8 GB), by End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Logistics & Transportation, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The SLC NAND flash memory market is rising owing to the shift of electronics and automotive production in this region.

Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include, increasing implementation of SLC NAND flash memory in automotive infotainment systems, flash memory among automotive sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics such as, smartphone, smart television, and smart routers across the globe.

The SLC NAND flash memory market is primarily segmented based on type, by density, by end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

* Serial NAND

* Parallel NAND

Based on density, the market is divided into:

* 1 GB

* 2 GB

* 4 GB

* 8 GB

* Above 8 GB

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* Aerospace & Defense

* Automotive

* Consumer Electronics

* Logistics & Transportation

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

* Micron Technology Inc.

* Intel Corporation

* Kingston Technology Company Inc.

* Microchip Technology Incorporated

* Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

* SK HYNIX INC.

* Toshiba Corporation

* Western Digital Corporation

* Winbond Electronics Corporation

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, by type, density, and by end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, by type, density, and end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* SLC NAND Flash Memory Manufacturer

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Key Manufacturer

* End Users

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Overview

5. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market by Product Type

6. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market by Application

7. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market by Region

8. North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

9. Europe SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

10. Asia Pacific SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

11. South America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

12. Middle East & Africa SLC NAND Flash Memory Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. SLC NAND Flash Memory Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

