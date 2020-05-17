Global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Small bone and joint orthopedic surgery is a procedure that replaces bones and structures lining the joints with new components such as fixation or support devices. This procedure is necessary when the articular cartilage is damaged or worn out, which disrupts the gliding movements of bones. New components may be made from metal, plastic, or carbon-coated materials. They allow the joints to move again without pain, increase the range of motion, and improve the appearance of joints. Shoulder, elbow, wrist, and foot and ankle joints are commonly replaced.
The global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DePuy Synthes
Smith & Nephew
Stryker
Acumed
Arthrex
Wright Medical
Z-Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Lima Corporate
Mathys Medical
Exactech
Flower Orthopedics
Groupe Lepine
Integra LifeSciences
MatOrtho
Medartis
Orthofix
OsteoMed
Tecomet
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reconstruction Devices
Fixation Devices
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
ASCs
