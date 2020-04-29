Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

The report named, * Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Truck Platooning Systems market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Truck Platooning Systems market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Truck Platooning Systems market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Truck Platooning Systems market comprising Peloton Technology, Volvo, Scania, Daimler, Navistar, Toyota, Uber, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, DAF, Continental AG, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus Truck Platooning Systems are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Truck Platooning Systems market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Truck Platooning Systems market.The report also helps in understanding the global Truck Platooning Systems market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Truck Platooning Systems market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Truck Platooning Systems market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Truck Platooning Systems Segmentation by Product

, Software, Device Truck Platooning Systems

Truck Platooning Systems Segmentation by Application

, Heavy Trucks, Light Trucks

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck Platooning Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Truck Platooning Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck Platooning Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck Platooning Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck Platooning Systems market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Truck Platooning Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Heavy Trucks

1.5.3 Light Trucks

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Truck Platooning Systems Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Truck Platooning Systems Industry

1.6.1.1 Truck Platooning Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Truck Platooning Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Truck Platooning Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Truck Platooning Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Truck Platooning Systems Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Truck Platooning Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Truck Platooning Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Truck Platooning Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Truck Platooning Systems Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Truck Platooning Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Peloton Technology

8.1.1 Peloton Technology Corporation Information

8.1.2 Peloton Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Peloton Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Peloton Technology Product Description

8.1.5 Peloton Technology Recent Development

8.2 Volvo

8.2.1 Volvo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Volvo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Volvo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Volvo Product Description

8.2.5 Volvo Recent Development

8.3 Scania

8.3.1 Scania Corporation Information

8.3.2 Scania Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Scania Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Scania Product Description

8.3.5 Scania Recent Development

8.4 Daimler

8.4.1 Daimler Corporation Information

8.4.2 Daimler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Daimler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Daimler Product Description

8.4.5 Daimler Recent Development

8.5 Navistar

8.5.1 Navistar Corporation Information

8.5.2 Navistar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Navistar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Navistar Product Description

8.5.5 Navistar Recent Development

8.6 Toyota

8.6.1 Toyota Corporation Information

8.6.2 Toyota Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Toyota Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Toyota Product Description

8.6.5 Toyota Recent Development

8.7 Uber

8.7.1 Uber Corporation Information

8.7.2 Uber Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Uber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Uber Product Description

8.7.5 Uber Recent Development

8.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

8.8.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Recent Development

8.9 DAF

8.9.1 DAF Corporation Information

8.9.2 DAF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 DAF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DAF Product Description

8.9.5 DAF Recent Development

8.10 Continental AG

8.10.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

8.10.2 Continental AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Continental AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Continental AG Product Description

8.10.5 Continental AG Recent Development

8.11 IVECO

8.11.1 IVECO Corporation Information

8.11.2 IVECO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 IVECO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 IVECO Product Description

8.11.5 IVECO Recent Development

8.12 MAN Truck & Bus

8.12.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information

8.12.2 MAN Truck & Bus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 MAN Truck & Bus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 MAN Truck & Bus Product Description

8.12.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Truck Platooning Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Truck Platooning Systems Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Truck Platooning Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Truck Platooning Systems Distributors

11.3 Truck Platooning Systems Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Truck Platooning Systems Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

