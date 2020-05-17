Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Endoscopes market.

An endoscope is made up of a very tiny camera and light affixed to the end of a flexible tube. The tube can be passed into a pets mouth or anus while he or she is under anesthesia.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of this market in 2018. This is primarily due to the growing adoption of the companion animals, growing demand for animal-derived food products, and growing number of veterinary practices in the US. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large pool of livestock animals and growing awareness about animal health are driving the growth of this regional segment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Idexx Laboratories

Abaxis

Zoetis

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher

Neogen

Heska

Virbac

Biomerieux

Idvet

Randox Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Veterinary Endoscopes

Flexible Veterinary Endoscopes

Segment by Application

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-care/In-house Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

