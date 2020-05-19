Rising Demand for Glycol Ether Market in Automotive Industry

Glycol ethers are applicable in the production of electronics and rubber products, while paints and coatings utilized by automotive OEMs represent a vital segment where glycol ether industry share could witness steady expansion in the years to come. Painting of vehicles represents one of the most critical coating applications, with end products ranging from passenger cars and bikes to all kinds of trucks. Basecoats or clearcoats and topcoat enamel finishes are applied by OEMs during assembly using various paint systems, and glycol ether-based solvents are now being preferred due to their high solvency and evaporation rates.

Suitable coatings provide various aesthetic benefits like enhanced shine and color, along with protecting against UV rays which can fade the exterior paint of a vehicle. Considering few other advantages of these solvent-based coatings and the number of vehicles produced each year, glycol ether market is poised to witness steady demand over the coming years. Evolving automotive sector, which is highlighted by increased preference towards more eco-friendly production processes, will further strengthen the industry outlook.

Get Sample For Technological Breakthroughs @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3269

Top Companies

BASF The Dow Chemical Company Eastman Chemical Company SABIC Exxon Mobil Corporation Sasol Huntsman Corporation Shell LyondellBasell Industries Hannong Chemicals Inc Matrix Chemicals Biesterfeld AG

Growth drivers are

Europe: Increasing inclination towards sun protection products North America: Rising trends towards biodegradable products Asia Pacific: Increasing focus on ecological construction & rising paints and coating industries

Place An Inquiry Before Investment (Use Corporate Details Only): https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3269

Tripropylene glycol methyl ether (TPM) market from coating applications may surpass USD 375 million by the end of forecast period. Changing automotive trends such as automated vehicles, improved safety & braking systems, stringent environmental regulations on toxicity & fume levels, along with consumer expectations for high quality products will stimulate market demand.

Europe ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate (EGBEA) market from chemical applications may exceed USD 35 million by 2025. Increasing urbanization & supportive government schemes in upgrading and modernizing chemical industry will increase glycol ether market share. Its superior properties such as such as high blush & electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, biodegradable nature, & high solvency rate will boost its market across various chemical industries along with manufacturing printing inks, paints, coatings and automobile refinishes.

If You Want Discount This Report Now here @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-discount/3269

Major industry participants in glycol ether industry consist of Dow Chemical, SABIC, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical, Sasol, Huntsman Corporation, Shell, Biesterfeld AG, HanNong Chemicals, and Matrix Chemicals. Companies are engaged in research to develop product portfolio, increase geographical presence along with meeting regulatory norms which may further promote glycol ether industry growth.

Read more: