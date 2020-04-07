Heat Meter Market Expected to Reach $1,814.17 million by 2026 – Siemens, Kamstrup, Danfoss, Engelmann, Sensus, Sontex, Qundis, Landis, Zenner, Wasion, Itron, Ista, Elster, Diehl

Sameer Joshi

Heat Meter market is accounted for $789.87 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,814.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the mandatory legislative requirement to install heat meters, accurate measurement of heat consumption, and increased savings through heat conservation. However, the capital cost associated with heat meters are restraining factors for the growth of the heat meter market. Additionally, a rise in the development of district heating infrastructure is considered as the market growth opportunities.

A heat meter or flux calorimeter is a device which measures thermal energy provided by a source or delivered to a sink, by measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer fluid and the change in its temperature between the outflow and return legs of the system. It is typically used in industrial plants for measuring boiler output and heat taken by the process, and for district heating systems to measure the heat delivered to consumers.

By type, static heat meter segment acquired significant growth for providing reliable flow and energy readings, which are used in building technology and automation and in district heating. Based on end user, residential segment has lucrative market growth due to the adoption in the residential sector, which includes large multifamily buildings, luxury apartments, and single-family homes.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is projected to fuel the market due to the increase in construction activities and change in climatic conditions offer high growth opportunities for the heat meter market in this region.

Some of the key players in Heat Meter market include Siemens, Kamstrup, Danfoss, Engelmann, Sensus (Xylem), Sontex, Qundis, Landis+Gyr, Zenner, Wasion Group, Itron, Ista, Elster, and Diehl.

Types Covered:

– Static Heat Meter

– Mechanical Heat Meter

– Vortex

– Other Types

Connectivities Covered:

– Wireless Connection

– Wired Connection

End Users Covered:

– Industrial

– Residential

– Commercial & Public

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

