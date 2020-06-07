Heat Stress Monitor Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heat Stress Monitor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Heat Stress Monitor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Heat Stress Monitor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Heat Stress Monitor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Heat Stress Monitor Market Growth, and Global Forecast till 2028 is an upcoming report created by market analysts at Trusted Business Insights. The target market has been categorized based on bulb globe temperature technology, product type, sensor type, offering, application, and region & country.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Heat Stress Monitor: Product Overview

Heat stress monitor is an essential tool to measure dry bulb ambient temperature, radiant temperature, relative humidity, air pressure parameters, and wind speed that affect heat stress in various conditions including underground mines and industrial workplaces. Work involving high humidity, high air temperatures, strenuous physical activities, and radiant heat sources; or work environment where there is a possibility of direct physical contact with hot objects have high potential to induce heat stress in workers.

The heat monitoring systems are suitable for various industries including oil & gas, agriculture, mining, and other industrial areas; endurance sports, military combat and training exercises. The heat stress monitor estimates range of environmental conditions and helps safety teams to assess the safety of environment and effectiveness of clothing and hydration practices. The heat stress monitor can be used to measure environmental parameters in commercial and industrial buildings for assessing for compliance with local health regulations.

Dynamics: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

Growing awareness regarding health and safety of workers among companies is a key factor anticipated to drive target market growth. In addition, growing demand for heat stress monitors in the athletics/ sports sector and numerous manufacturing industries is estimated to fuel target market growth. However, lack of strict enforcement across industries, especially in emerging economies, is expected to restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Trend:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in heat stress monitor, along with low cost of heat stress monitors are some of the major trends observed in the global heat stress monitor market

Global Heat Stress Monitor Market: Segment Analysis

By Bulb Globe Temperature Technology:

Amid the bulb globe temperature technology segments, the wet bulb segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue.

By Product Type:

Amid the product type segments, the portable heat stress monitor segment is estimated to account for notable share in terms of value as compared to other product type segments.

By Offering:

Among the two offering segments, the services segment is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate owing to the constant requirement of services for maintenance of equipment. The software and hardware segment is anticipated to account for notable revenue share in the target market, owing to need for periodic up-gradation of software and maintaining hardware components.

By Application:

Amid the application segments, the military and athletics and sports segments dominated in the global market in 2018 and are expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years.

Regional Analysis: Heat Stress Monitor Market

The North America market is anticipated to dominate in the global market in terms of value as compared to that of the markets in other regions. The dominance is projected to continue over the next 10 years, owing to strong presence of prominent manufacturers, increasing awareness regarding employee safety, rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as the US and Canada in the region. In addition, stringent government regulations and compliances regarding occupational safety equipment are supporting market growth. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is estimated to contribute notable revenue to the global market and witness significant growth rate, followed by markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The faster growth of APAC market is attributed to various safety and health awareness programs introduced by the government in the countries in the region.

Global Heat Stress Monitor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Bulb Globe Temperature Technology:

Wet Bulb

Without Wet Bulb

Segmentation by Product Type:

Handheld Heat Stress Monitor

Fix and Portable Heat Stress Monitor

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Black Globe/Globe Thermometer

Relative Humidity

Air Flow

Natural Wet Bulb

Dry Bulb Thermometer

Segmentation by Offering:

Hardware and Software

Services

Segmentation by Application:

Athletics and Sports

Mining and Oil & Gas

Military

Manufacturing Plants

Others (Shipbuilding Operations and Agriculture)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Heat Stress Monitor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580