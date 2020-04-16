Hemp Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva

Complete study of the global Hemp market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Hemp industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Hemp production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Hemp market include _Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs Hemp

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Hemp industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Hemp manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Hemp industry.

Global Hemp Market Segment By Type:

, Keyword Seeds, Keyword Oil, Keyword Protein, Soft Gel Caps

Global Hemp Market Segment By Application:

, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Hemp industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hemp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hemp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hemp market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hemp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hemp market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hemp Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hemp Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hemp Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hemp Seeds

1.4.3 Hemp Oil

1.4.4 Hemp Protein

1.4.5 Soft Gel Caps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hemp Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarkets

1.5.3 Convenience Stores

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hemp Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hemp Industry

1.6.1.1 Hemp Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Hemp Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hemp Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hemp Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hemp Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hemp Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Hemp Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Hemp Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Hemp Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Hemp Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Hemp Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hemp Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Hemp Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Hemp Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hemp Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Hemp Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hemp Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hemp Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hemp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Hemp Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hemp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hemp Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hemp Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hemp Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hemp Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hemp Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hemp Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hemp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hemp Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hemp Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hemp Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hemp Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hemp Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hemp Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hemp Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hemp Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hemp Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hemp Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hemp Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hemp Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hemp Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Hemp by Country

6.1.1 North America Hemp Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Hemp Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hemp by Country

7.1.1 Europe Hemp Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Hemp Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hemp by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hemp by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Hemp Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Hemp Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Manitoba Harvest

11.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information

11.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Products Offered

11.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development

11.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

11.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Corporation Information

11.2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Hemp Products Offered

11.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recent Development

11.3 Aphria

11.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information

11.3.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Aphria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Aphria Hemp Products Offered

11.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

11.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

11.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Products Offered

11.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Nutiva

11.5.1 Nutiva Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nutiva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Nutiva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nutiva Hemp Products Offered

11.5.5 Nutiva Recent Development

11.6 Agropro

11.6.1 Agropro Corporation Information

11.6.2 Agropro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Agropro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Agropro Hemp Products Offered

11.6.5 Agropro Recent Development

11.7 CV Sciences

11.7.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

11.7.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 CV Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 CV Sciences Hemp Products Offered

11.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Development

11.8 Isodiol

11.8.1 Isodiol Corporation Information

11.8.2 Isodiol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Isodiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Isodiol Hemp Products Offered

11.8.5 Isodiol Recent Development

11.9 ENDOCA

11.9.1 ENDOCA Corporation Information

11.9.2 ENDOCA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 ENDOCA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ENDOCA Hemp Products Offered

11.9.5 ENDOCA Recent Development

11.10 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

11.10.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Products Offered

11.10.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development

11.12 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

11.12.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information

11.12.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Products Offered

11.12.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development

11.13 GFR Ingredients Inc

11.13.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Corporation Information

11.13.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Products Offered

11.13.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Recent Development

11.14 Hempco

11.14.1 Hempco Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hempco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Hempco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hempco Products Offered

11.14.5 Hempco Recent Development

11.15 Yishutang

11.15.1 Yishutang Corporation Information

11.15.2 Yishutang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Yishutang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Yishutang Products Offered

11.15.5 Yishutang Recent Development

11.16 Naturally Splendid

11.16.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information

11.16.2 Naturally Splendid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Naturally Splendid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Naturally Splendid Products Offered

11.16.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development

11.17 BAFA neu GmbH

11.17.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information

11.17.2 BAFA neu GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 BAFA neu GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 BAFA neu GmbH Products Offered

11.17.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development

11.18 Aos Products

11.18.1 Aos Products Corporation Information

11.18.2 Aos Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Aos Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Aos Products Products Offered

11.18.5 Aos Products Recent Development

11.19 Suyash Herbs

11.19.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information

11.19.2 Suyash Herbs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Suyash Herbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Suyash Herbs Products Offered

11.19.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Hemp Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Hemp Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Hemp Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Hemp Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Hemp Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Hemp Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Hemp Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Hemp Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Hemp Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Hemp Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Hemp Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Hemp Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Hemp Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Hemp Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Hemp Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Hemp Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Hemp Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Hemp Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Hemp Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Hemp Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hemp Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hemp Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

