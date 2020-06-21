Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Herbal & Organic Mascara market.

The global herbal and organic mascara market size was estimated at USD 109.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics coupled with awareness about the harmful effects of chemical content in synthetic mascara is expected to fuel the growth.

Rising influence of social media marketing and online beauty influencers on millennials is projected to bode well for the market growth. Many manufacturers use social media platforms, makeup artist, vloggers, and beauty bloggers to promote their newly launched herbal and organic mascara products. However, mass-market brands opt for traditional celebrity endorsements. For instance, in 2017, Revlon, added Gwen Stefani, the American singer to its lineup of brand ambassadors. Such promotional strategies are anticipated to drive the sales of organic cosmetic products including mascaras.

Consumers look for product features such as lash volume, lengthening and thickening, and curling before buying the product. As a result, manufacturers focus on the types of mascara brush that cater to these specific requirements. Curling and thickening mascaras are increasingly adopted by the consumers as they provide fuller and thicker appearance to the lashes. Manufacturers have introduced innovative products such as water proof and non-clumping natural mascaras. For instance, companies such as Skin2Spirit and Palladio Beauty produce waterproof herbal and organic mascaras.

Increasing popularity of alternatives such as false eyelashes to achieve a fuller and natural eyelash look is anticipated to positively influence the demand for natural clear mascara. Moreover, innovations in mascara wands for easy and mess-free product application. Rapid growth of female fashion and cosmetic industries is anticipated to drive the popularity of herbal and organic mascaras produced by high-end brands.

In addition, rising preference for natural and organic products to avoid adverse effects of chemicals is anticipated to boost the demand for herbal and organic mascaras. Moreover, rising population of lens wearer and risk of contact lens-related eye infections and sensitive eyes is projected to drive the demand for natural eye makeup products, particularly mascara.

Product Insights of Herbal & Organic Mascara Market

Liquid mascara held the largest market share of more than 70% in 2018. The product is available in water based as well as water resistant variants. The liquid sticks easily to the lashes and hence stays longer. The easy applicability of the product is one of the major demand drivers for the segment. Manufacturers focus on new product development to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in February 2019, Inika launched new mascaras with 100% natural and vegan ingredients, in three variants, namely, The Mascara, Bold Lash, and Curvy Lash.

Gel/cream based mascara is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for naturally enhanced eyelash look is anticipated to drive the demand for gel based natural mascaras. In addition, stress free application of liquid mascaras compared to false eyelashes is projected to boost the product demand. Companies are focused on introducing new gel/cream based herbal and organic mascaras to cater to the rising demand. For instance, The Body Shop International Limited provides a natural Brow & Lash Gel which is a clear gel for enhanced lashes.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel accounts for the highest herbal and organic mascara market share of more than 80% in 2018. Offline market includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and conventional stores. Increasing number of retail outlets showcasing cosmetic products of different variants is anticipated to create growth opportunities for this segment in near future. For instance, in 2019, Milk Makeup introduced a new water-proof natural mascara to their product line sold directly through Sephora stores across U.S. Manufacturers also sell these products through hypermarkets and supermarkets owing to gain access to a wide consumer base and chances of impulse buying.

Online distribution channel is projected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Online channels present a wider product assortment with easy access to detailed product features and customer reviews. In addition, easy availability of herbal and organic mascaras produced by different international manufacturers and advantages such as doorstep delivery and offers and discounts through direct selling are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment.

Regional Insights of Herbal & Organic Mascara Market

North America held the largest market share of 35.1% in 2018. Increasing demand for eye makeup and color cosmetics is expected to drive the regional demand for herbal and organic mascara. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of natural and organic cosmetics in U.S. and Canada is projected to further fuel the product demand. High demand for gel based and all clear natural mascaras is projected to further fuel the regional herbal & organic mascara market growth in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing awareness regarding latest fashion trends and preference for herbal and organic cosmetics. Rising consciousness regarding physical appearance in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia among others is expected to contribute to the regional market growth. Thus, marketers are trying to promote innovative cosmetics such as herbal and organic mascaras for daily use.

Herbal and Organic Mascara Market Share Insights

Key market manufacturers include Ecco Bella; Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Lotus Herbals Limited; Odylique; JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS; Au Naturale, Llc; RMS Beauty; Endlessly Beautiful; Skin2Spirit; and EVXO Cosmetics. Leading market players focus on product innovation to gain greater market share at a global level. For instance, Endless Beautiful launched a fresh new color called Very Brown in their line of organic mascara products. The product is made with 100% natural ingredients and contains no artificial colors, added preservatives or fragrances.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global herbal and organic mascara market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Liquid

Gel/Cream

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

