How are Supportive Government Policies Driving Floating Solar Panels Market?

The concern regarding environmental degradation is surging at the present time, attributed to which the governments across the world are implementing strict regulations for protecting the environment. Furthermore, the governments are initiating several projects and introducing schemes to encourage the generation and adoption of renewable energy. One of the clean and green sources of producing energy is by making use of solar power. One of the major challenges hindering the adoption of solar power was large-scale production because of the scarcity of land. However, now due to technological advancements, the development of floating solar power plants has been made possible, which is predicted to result in the growing adoption of solar energy.

Floating solar panels are installed on water bodies, such as lakes, ocean, ponds, and canals.The two types of floating solar panels are stationary floating solar panels and solar-tracking floating solar panels. Between these two, the stationary floating solar panels held the largest share of the floating solar panels market in the past, which is attributed to the stringent environmental regulations, supportive government initiatives, and no need for acquisition of large land. In terms of location, the domain is bifurcated into off-shore and on-shore floating solar panels, between which, the larger requirement was created for on-shore floating solar panels in the past.

Among all the regions, namely Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World, the largest demand for floating solar panels was created by the APAC region in the past. This is primarily due to the different advantages offered by these solar panels and government initiatives which are encouraging their adoption. In addition to this, the presence of abundant water bodies is further resulting in the growth of the regional market. Japan created the largest demand for floating solar panels in the past. India is predicted to witness the fastest growth in demand for floating solar panels in the coming years.

The major market players in the global floating solar panels market are Novaton AG, Ciel & Terre International, Infratech Industries Inc., SPI Solar, KYOCERA Corporation, Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, DNV GL AS, Pristine Sun, and Sharp Corporation.