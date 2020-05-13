How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Catalog Peptides Market : Opportunities, Demand and Trends | P&S Intelligence

Every year, over 9.5 million people die of cancer each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is because either patients are diagnosed in later stages, or the drugs aren’t able to target tumors that well. A lot of cancers are formed due to the disruption in the pathways activated by peptides, which are essentially short chains of amino acids; a peptide of more than 50 amino acids is known as a protein. Since the establishment of the fact that protein pathway disruption is a potential cause of cancer, extensive research and development (R&D) has been put in to remedy this.

There have been numerous R&D activities for understanding how several proteins are expressed, by utilizing cell- and protein-line engineering. If such activities yield the desired results, the discovery and development of more-effective drugs might become easier. Similarly, recombinant proteins are also a highly researched-upon area, because of the well-established importance of the recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology in the production of medicines. This technology can yield the desired amount of pure recombinant proteins, which makes is ideal for cost-effective and quick mass production of drugs.

There are numerous types of peptides that are being studied or available, including calcitonin gene-related, cyclic, amyloid, caspase-related, amylin, adrenomedullin, cosmetic, tau, G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCR), and antimicrobial. Among these, cyclic peptides are consumed in the highest amounts, as they possess anti-tumor, antibacterial, and immunosuppressive properties. In addition, such peptides are stable and highly selective toward the targeted molecules. Thus, with their wide-ranging application and rising incidence of cancer, such biomolecules will continue witnessing a high demand, especially as R&D results in more kinds of improved cyclic peptides.

Presently, North America makes the largest contribution to the catalog peptides market, owing to the presence of a number of biopharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D investments for widening the application area of such products, and adoption of improved technologies for manufacturing. Within the region, the U.S. consumes such drugs in higher amounts, owing to its increasing incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer. Moreover, numerous drugs are receiving approvals from the Food and Drug Administration, which is leading to their rising availability for the treatment of various diseases.

Hence, with the rising R&D activities and prevalence of cancer, the demand for catalog peptides will also grow.

