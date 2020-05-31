How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Hydroxychloroquine Market Business Opportunity, And Growth 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydroxychloroquine market.

The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented on the basis of disease type, distribution channel, and region.

Overview:

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is also known as Hydroxychloroquine sulfate, and sold under trade names Plaquenil, Axemal, Dolquine, Hydroquin, Quensyl, Quinoric, and Quineprox. It is a drug used mainly to prevent and treat malaria, which is caused by the mosquito of the Anopheles genus. HCQ is also used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, porphyria cutanea tarda, Q fever, lupus, and COVID-19. This medicine is taken orally and may cause some unwanted side effects, and can only be sold with a valid prescription. Hydroxychloroquine is essential in treating rheumatic disease during pregnancy. It belongs to a class of medications known as quinoline-containing antimalarial drugs and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). In addition, it can prevent pain or swelling in arthritis sufferers, and can reduce skin problems in systemic lupus erythematosus.

Dynamics

The spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 infection in countries across the globe has suddenly and rapidly increased since the first report of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus is transmitted via respiratory droplets of an infected person if inhaled, or can be transmitted by transferring droplets to the users face, eyes, or nose. Urgent focus and initiatives to develop a vaccine is currently underway in various countries across the globe. Trials for hydroxychloroquine are just beginning, and its effectiveness against the COVID-10 is still unknown. This is also the case with regard to its safety profile, toxicity, and evidence-based clinical effectiveness against the virus, which is yet to be determined. Hydroxychloroquine export to the US happened after a request by US President, Donald Trump, to Indias Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Indian government obliged the request by lifting its self-imposed exports ban on drugs and medical and pharmaceutical products from the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. India produces majority share of hydroxychloroquine volume, and accounts for 70% of global supply. Demand for hydroxychloroquine is expected to continue to increase as the search for a vaccine, treatment, and cure progresses, and focus on combatting the COVID-19 intensifies, and new players enter the market.

HCQ is used in combination with an antibiotic azithromycin for potential treatment of coronavirus disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Increasing prevalence of other diseases such as malaria, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis among others is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market. Manufacturers and suppliers operating in the target market have potential growth opportunities owing to growing end-use demand across the globe. Top manufacturers such as Novartis, Mylan, Teva, etc. have provided hydroxychloroquine drugs at no cost to treat COVID-19 patients. India tops the chart for hydroxychloroquine production and stocks as it is required year-round to combat malaria outbreaks. According to the World Health Organization malaria report, in 2018, India had around 3% (6.8 million) malaria cases of the global total, and accounted for around 2% (8,000) deaths of the global total. Hydroxychloroquine may cause nausea, upset stomach, vomiting, cramps, or diarrhea in some people, and this may occur until the body adjusts to it. Side-effects of the drug can act as a key factor restraining demand to a certain extent. Other common effects include loss of appetite, weakness, tiredness, and headache, but these go away after some time.

Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type: Among the disease type segments, the coronavirus disease segment is projected to account for majority revenue share in the global hydroxychloroquine market owing to major focus on containing the outbreak and combating the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

By Distribution Channel: Among the distribution channel segments, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market owing to growing demand for HCQ to treat COVID-19 patients and increasing prevalence of malaria, especially in some developing economies.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to register fastest growth in the coming years owing to increasing government endorsements and a large number of clinical trials related to COVID-19, and increasing prevalence of lupus autoimmune disease. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue owing to increasing production of hydroxychloroquine, especially in India. India manufactures around 70% of the global supply of hydroxychloroquine, and Indian pharmaceutical companies have increased their monthly production from 40 MT in April 2020, to over 70 MT over the following months.

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Malaria

Q Fever

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Porphyria Cutanea Tarda (PCT)

Other Disease Types

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Drug Store

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

