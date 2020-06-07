How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Network Traffic Analytics Market Business Opportunity, And Growth 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Traffic Analytics market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Network Traffic Analytics Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Network Traffic Analytics Market size was estimated to be over USD 780 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2018 to 2024.

France Network Traffic Analytics Market Size, By Services, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Network traffic analytics market is driven by the rapid increase in data traffic arising due to growing trends of cloud computing, AI, IoT, and increased access to the internet worldwide. This rapidly changing digital infrastructure enables security hackers to steal critical information, leading to cyber thefts. Moreover, the inherent need of the consumer to connect with the world has led to an expansion of social networking sites. For instance, in 2017, Facebook had a global user base of 2 billion followed by YouTube and WhatsApp with 1.5 and 1.2 billion respectively. This high dependence on the social networking websites has supported the malicious invaders to extract valuable personal information from vulnerable users. Hence, to curb the growing theft, organizations are encouraged to adopt network traffic analytics solutions.

The rise in the number of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks also affects the organizations efficient functioning. Around 1/3 of the downtime incidences reported by sites are credited to DDoS attacks. China accounts for the highest number of DDoS attacks holding around 59.42% of share followed by the U.S. with 17.82%. As the network is subject to vulnerabilities due to the rise in the frequency of DDoS attacks, organizations are adopting network traffic analytics solutions as they assist in monitoring the traffic functioning by maintaining the performance and security of websites.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Network Traffic Analytics Market

Network Traffic Analytics Market, By Component

The solution segment holds the highest revenue in the network traffic analytics component market, which is expected to reach USD 1,770 million by 2024. Network traffic monitoring dominates the solutions segment as they assist in monitoring, analyzing, and managing the flow of traffic and examine it for any abnormalities, which can affect the network availability, security, and performance. Due to the rise in the usage of various technologies, such as cloud computing, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and connected devices, the traffic on the network increases tremendously slowing down the overall functioning speed of the network. Hence, as the stress on the network has increased, the enterprises are adopting network traffic monitoring solutions, keeping a check on the inflow and outflow of data and eliminating traffic congestion & security thefts.

The services segment in network traffic analytics market is growing at the fastest rate and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period. Due to the rise in the IT budgets for cloud integration, various companies are enabling the deployment of existing data centers with public cloud into a cohesive single infrastructure, meeting the business requirements of all magnitudes and complexities. The integration and deployment services assist the companies in delivering greater productivity, security, agility, and other advanced network traffic analytics capabilities, accelerating their market demand.

Network Traffic Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

The on-premise deployment model dominated the market with a share of around 85% in 2017. The major factors driving their growth in the network traffic analytics market include the increasing adoption across various industries including BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and government. These sectors need a reliable platform for storing information as they send critical customer information directly from their web apps and mobile phones to the network traffic analytics service provider. As these models are based within the enterprise, they offer high regulatory and data protection capabilities, accelerating their market growth.

The cloud-based deployment model is growing at the fastest pace as it offers various benefits such as ease of deployment, easy access to applications, scalability, affordability, and lower energy & deployment cost. The rise in the high-speed networks and an increase in the number of data centers require heavy traffic management and analysis. The cloud platform is an efficient platform to store and process this vast data as it enables high-performance computing and data storage capabilities, rising their demand in the market.

Network Traffic Analytics Market, By End-Use

The end-use segment consists of the service providers and end-users. The service providers lead the network traffic analytics market as there is a rising requirement for network traffic analyzers in this segment to manage the growing network traffic. With a market share of around 49%, the managed service provider segment dominated the service provider segment in 2017 and is projected to lead over the forecast timespan. The major factors driving their demand include the exponential upsurge in data, rising system complexity & security threats, and DDoS protection requirements. The managed service providers are extending their offerings by enhancing services into areas of network monitoring and security. Various firms offering managed services are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with network traffic analytics solution providers to enhance business offerings. For instance, in May 2016, Auvik Networks, a Canada-based managed service provider entered into a partnership with Kentik, a network visibility and analytics solutions provider. This partnership enabled Auvik Networks to improve its managed service offerings by delivering real-time network traffic analytics management and reporting.

The BFSI segment is growing at a fast pace as various hackers and financial intruders are targeting financial institutions to disrupt transactions and financial banking services. They affect the banking networks with malware and export huge volumes of customer confidential information, causing huge losses to the financial organizations. Hence, numerous banks and insurance companies are adopting the analytics solutions to immediately detect and eliminate any abnormalities found in the traffic patterns.

Network Traffic Analytics Market, By Region

North America held around 52% of the market share in 2017 in the global network traffic analytics market. The major features contributing to the growth in this region include the rapid advent of digitalization and the advancements in IoT, ML, cloud computing, and M2M communication technologies. The North American SaaS workload is anticipated to grow both in public and private cloud from 16.5 million workloads in 2015 to 54.4 million by 2020. This huge implementation rate has led to an increase in the number of cyber attacks, leading to the early adoption of analytics solutions. The region is also home to some of the leading telecom providers, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, who have deployed the network traffic solutions. Hence, even though the region dominates the market, it is projected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific network traffic analytics market is growing at the fastest rate due to an increase in disposable income, rising penetration of smartphones & internet users, and an increment in the usage of advanced technologies such as IoT, connected devices, and cloud computing. More than 70% of the enterprises operating in this region are projected to adopt cloud computing technology, resulting the cloud traffic to reach 2.3 ZB by 2019. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in cyberattacks in this region as the enterprises are easily vulnerable due to weak cybersecurity investments and greater exposure to information critical systems to cyber risks. Therefore, the organizations are readily adopting the traffic analytics solutions to ensure their safety against cyber attacks.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Network Traffic Analytics Market

The global network traffic analytics market is categorized by the existence of a large number of leading network analytics and security providers. Various companies operating in this market are developing new products and services to increase their market offerings and gain competitive advantage. For instance, in February 2018, Corvil, a network data analytics firm based in Ireland launched their Security Analytics solution, which assists organizations to identify malicious behavior, reducing the risk of reputational damage and data theft. Some of the major vendors operating in the market are Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Symantec, Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Kentik, Flowmon, Plixer, SolarWinds, Allot Communication, Accenture, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holding, Palo Alto Networks, Huawei, Netreo, Inc., Genie Networks, and Zenoss.

Industry Viewpoint

The introduction of network traffic analytics has opened new boundaries in the business world as these solutions are adopted by the enterprises, which offer continuous visibility into the network and prevent data theft from malicious attackers. The governments worldwide have also set various rules and regulations for protecting the personal information of the users by initializing excessive security assessments and driving the network traffic analytics market growth.

