How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Wrapping Machine Market Business Opportunity, And Growth 2020-2026

Overview

Wrapping in the packaging industry includes various machine styles and types, which uses paper, film or aluminum foil. These materials are usually wrapped around products and sealed. Wrapping machines wrap a product completely or partially by using number of sealing and folding operations. Wrapping machine makes sure protection from dust, damage, moisture and ensures safety. In order to enhance productivity and efficiency, wrapping machines with the assistance of an enabled PLC control enhances the overall packaging process. Automatic wrapping machines are capable of wrapping a pallet without the assistance from a lifting machinery. There are various kinds of wrapping machines with different purposes including fold wrapping machines, overwrapping machines, foil, and band wrapping machines, stretch film wrapping machines, sleeve wrapping machines, spiral wrapping machines, twist wrapping machine, roll wrapping machine, pleat wrapping machine, and L sealing wrapping machine. Wrapping machines have high demand from various industries and sectors to ensure the packaged goods are safely reaching to the customers.

Dynamics

The prominent industry expected to increase demand for wrapping and packaging machines is the food industry. Growing infrastructural developments, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global wrapping machines market during the forecast period. Rising food and beverage industry owing to rising household income, increasing population, and increasing spending capacity, has been increasing demand for a wide range of packaged beverage and food products. This is a factor expected to drive demand for wrapping machines in the global wrapping machines market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on differentiating products in the market place through packaging is expected to further drive demand for the product on the global wrapping machines market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for dairy, ready-to-eat, and other perishable products and convenience food items is expected fuel demand for the product. Other factors driving demand for the product in the global wrapping machines market are a shift in food habits and consumer lifestyle coupled with changing food preferences. In order to avoid contamination, pharmaceutical products such as drugs, vaccines, and other medicines need proper packaging, which is expected to further significantly contribute to growth of the market. In addition, development in the manufacturing sector in various regions and countries is expected to drive demand for wrapping machines in the global wrapping machines market over the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Machine Market Segment Analysis:

By Machine Type: Among the machine type segments, the stretch segment is projected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of stretchable plastic film for wrapping around products to hold tightly. In addition, various characteristics, features and increasing demand for machine from a wide range of applications is attributed to this growth of the segment in the global wrapping machine market.

By Mode of Operation: The automatic segment among the mode of operation segments accounts for highest revenue share in the global wrapping machine market and is expected to continue it over the forecast period. This growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for automation from various application industries.

Global Wrapping Machine Market Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to the expansion of pharmaceutical as well as food and beverage industries in the region. In addition, developing countries such as India and China have made a good progression in manufacturing activities, which is expected to further drive demand for wrapping machines in the region over the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Machine Market Segmentation:

By Machine Type:

Stretch

Shrink

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

