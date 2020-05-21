Huntington’s Disease Market, Epidemiology Analysis, and a Rich Pipeline – 2017-30

DelveInsight’s “Huntington’s Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Huntington’s Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Huntington’s Disease market trends.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

The Huntington’s Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Huntington’s Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Huntington’s Disease Market Size. The Report also covers current Huntington’s Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Huntington’s disease Overview

Huntington disease (HD) is an autosomal-dominant neurodegenerative disease characterized by cognitive disturbance, motor abnormalities, and psychiatric symptoms. It is an orphan disease that is inherited genetically and results in a progressive breakdown of the nerve cells. The disease impacts the person’s ability to move, think affecting the person psychologically.

Huntington’s disease Epidemiology

Huntington disease degrades the life-quality of an estimated 3 to 7 per 100,000 people of European ancestry as per NIH. The numbers in the US range from 4.1-8.4 per 100,000 people estimated a study by S.E.Folstein et al. However, several studies agreed upon a relatively lower preponderance of Huntington’s disease in populations of Japanese, Chinese, and African descent.

Huntington’s disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Treatable Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Huntington disease Market Outlook

The Huntington’s Disease market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Huntington’s Disease market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Huntington’s Disease market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

At present, Huntington’s disease market has no effective treatment that can halt or delay the progression of the disease. Only FDA-approved drug involved to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, which is the most notable known symptom, is Tetrabenazine (Xenazine), which is again a symptomatic approach to manage the disease.

Huntington disease Pipeline

RG6042 by Roche, Neflamapimod under development by Vertex and EIP pharma, Pepinemab of Vaccinex, SOM3355 of OM Biotech SL and ALZ002 of Allianz Pharma are some of the emerging pipeline products in the Huntington’s disease market.

Several companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche (RG6042), EIP Pharma (Neflamapimod), Vaccinex (Pepinemab), and SOM Biotech SL (SOM3355) and others are in the process of developing multiple-stage products that have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Huntington’s disease market Size.

According to DelveInsight, Huntington’s Disease market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

Huntington’s Disease Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Huntington’s Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analysed Market

Drugs Uptake

Table of contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Huntington’s Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Huntington’s Disease Huntington’s Disease: Market Overview at a Glance Huntington’s Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Huntington’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Huntington’s Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Huntington’s Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Huntington’s Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

