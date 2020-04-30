Impact of COVID 19 pandemic on Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Structure and Its Segmentation 2017 – 2025

The pulmonary artery is an artery that carries blood from the right ventricle of the heart to the lungs for purification. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a procedure wherein there is the insertion of the catheter into the pulmonary artery. The flow – directed balloon – tipped pulmonary artery catheter was first discussed in 1970 and was initially developed for the management of acute myocardial infarction and thus gained widespread use in the management of a variety of critical illness and surgical procedures. Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure in which a small catheter is inserted either through the neck, arm, and chest or thigh vein and moved towards the right side of the heart to measure the pressure of the heart.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13525

Pulmonary artery catheter is used in the diagnosis and management of numerous cardiovascular diseases such as pulmonary hypertension, cardiogenic shock, and myocardial infarction. The pulmonary catheters are also known as Swan-Ganz catheter. The standard pulmonary artery catheter has two lumens, hence Swan – Ganz, and is equipped with an inflatable balloon at the tip, which facilitates the placement of the catheter in the pulmonary artery through the flow of blood. The pulmonary artery catheterization is a feasible procedure and can be useful in understanding the cardiac physiology and pathology of the heart.

The pulmonary artery catheter market is segmented according to type, application, end users and geography. The pulmonary artery catheter market according to type is segmented into four – lumen catheter, five – lumen catheter, six – lumen catheter and others. According to the application, the pulmonary artery catheter market is segmented into ICU use and Non – ICU use. The pulmonary artery catheter market according to end users is segmented into hospitals, cardiac clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. According to geography, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

The pulmonary artery catheter market is driven by the use of pulmonary artery catheter in the preoperative, perioperative and postoperative treatment. Over this with rising health issues due to the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, the number of cases with cardiac complications has increased. Moreover, not only the sedentary lifestyle and dietary habits, increase in the incidence of smoking and drinking habits are also responsible for increased cardiac complications. Apart from the above drivers of the market, the rise in the number of aging population is also an important factor for the increase in the number of cases for pulmonary artery catheterization procedure. Although pulmonary artery catheterization is useful in taking standard care of for all critically ill patients, it offers no benefits for the patients with septic shocks, acute respiratory distress syndrome and also in the routine treatment of patients undergoing high – risk of surgery.

Geographically the pulmonary artery catheter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. U.S. and Canada been the largest market for pulmonary artery catheter due to more sedentary lifestyle in this area and rising cardiac complications. Countries such as India, Australia, and New Zealand are the largest market for pulmonary artery catheters as the lifestyle disorders are very common in these areas due to high dependence of unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and sedentary life.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13525

Europe and Latin America are also are also promising markets in the coming forecast period due to lifestyle changes in these regions. The Middle East and Africa are the emerging markets for pulmonary artery catheters due to lifestyle changes which in turn increase their usage in the forecast period.

The leading players in the pulmonary artery catheter market are Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Biosensors International Group, VICTUS and B.Braun Medical Inc.