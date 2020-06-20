In-Memory Analytics Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the In-Memory Analytics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the In-Memory Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global in-memory analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market: Overview

In-memory analytics is a methodology used to solve complex and time-sensitive business scenarios with the aid of emerging technologies such as big data, analytics, and others. There are various in-memory analytical tools and technologies. The in-memory analytic tool is selected based on architecture. Types of business intelligence in-memory analytics include in-memory OLAP, in-memory ROLAP, in-memory inverted index, in-memory associative index, and in-memory spreadsheet.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market: Dynamics

Rising need for digital responsive systems using real-time data analytics among various industries is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption of the in-memory database across various industry vertical is among some of the major factors to boost the growth of the target market. Advantages of in-memory analytics over other databases include big data management, real-time updates, quick responses, and reduced IT cost. The in-memory database when integrated with analytics offers high resource-constrain, and require small memory and CPU footprint.

From the recent past, the demand for technological advancements in computing power systems is observed further driving the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding in-memory analytics and solution is a major factor that would decline growth of the target market to a certain extent.

The key trend observed in the global market is growing demand for self-service business intelligence tools across various industrial verticals.

Increasing R&D for reduction in main memory hardware costs and growing advancements to improved scalability and security with cloud-based in-memory analytics are revenue growth opportunities that are expected to fuel the growth of the potential market in the near future.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

The ability of in-memory software analytics to develop high-performance analytical applications across various data sets is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the software segment. Among the component segments, the software segment is dominating in the global market.

Among the organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to contribute the highest revenue share in the global market. The SMEs are expected to witness high adoption of analytics owing to increasing demand for advanced solutions and services by various organization across the globe.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The in-memory analytics market in North America is expected to register highest revenue share in the global market. This is attributed to growing number of solutions launches and introduction of in-memory solutions by major players operating in this region. For instance; in December 2016, MicroStrategy Incorporated launched MicroStrategy solution. This software provides optimized in-memory performance, improved distribution capabilities, and exquisite mobile user experience for both Android and iOS users.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in the target market. Increasing digitalization and adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, cloud, business intelligence, and analytics are factors to boost the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific countries such as India and China.

Global In-Memory Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

