India Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

The India membrane bioreactor market size was valued at USD 90.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2019 to 2025. Ongoing industrialization, rising population along with increasing foreign investments in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment sectors will drive the demand for Membrane Bioreactor (MBR).

Rising wastewater production in homes, offices, hotels, and commercial areas will drive the demand for wastewater treatment. In addition, rising industrial wastewater from soft drink and beer companies, sugar processing, metal processing, and photo finishing will augment the demand for MBR in near future.

The major players focus more on the economies of scope than economies of scale as MBR are used widely in municipal and industrial sectors for water treatment. Therefore, new product developments and extensive marketing activities to gain competitive edge hold a significant importance.

Rising awareness about proper sanitization is anticipated to encourage the development of municipal water treatment facilities in India. Rising demand for clean water owing to the increasing population will drive the adoption of membrane bioreactors. However, high capital cost and operational cost are projected to obstruct the growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing fouling issues in the MBR is expected to restrain the growth.

Rising importance of wastewater management on account of increasing health consciousness and population outburst in the country is expected to positively influence the market growth. The wastewater sector is expected to witness growth in light of increasing government support from The Ministry of Water Resources (MOWR) and participation of private organizations.

Increasing implementation of environment-friendly water and wastewater management technologies in industrial and sewage sector will boost the India membrane bioreactor market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, increased awareness about the quality of drinking water, water scarcity, and demand for water from rapidly growing chemical, pharmaceutical, power plants, food and textile industries is expected to spur the market in India.

Product Insights of India Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market

Hollow fiber was the dominant product segment in the India membrane bioreactor (MBR) market and accounted for 80.0% of the revenue share in 2018. Hollow fiber filtration membrane uses thousands of long and porous filaments that are sealed in a PVC shell. Each filament is very narrow in diameter and flexible. The product is expected to witness significant growth on account of its low maintenance and operational cost as compared to multi-tubular and flat sheet.

Increasing usage of hollow fiber membranes in municipal application on account of high productivity per unit volume and high packaging density will propel its demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rising population and urbanization in India is expected to augment municipal applications and drive the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Flat sheet MBR is expected to account for 13.7% of the market share in India by 2025. Flat sheet membranes are utilized in plate and frame or cassette filtration devices. Flat sheet membranes are extensively used in numerous process industries including dairy, food and beverages, pharma, and biotech, among others for all cross flow filtration technologies including reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration.

Multi tubular membranes can handle high dissolved solids, and emulsified oil load than other types of membranes which makes it suitable to use in industries including petroleum and refineries, chemical, and industrial waste water treatment. However,multi-tubular membrane bioreactors will witness lesser growth as than flat sheet and hollow fiber owing to its high operational and maintenance cost.

Configuration Insights

In terms of revenue share, side stream membrane bioreactor is expected to dominate the India MBR market over the forecast period. It accounted for 68.9% of the market share in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.30% from 2019 to 2025.

Side stream membranes are installed externally to the reactor. The biomass is pumped directly through a number of membrane modules in series and the back to the reactor. These are mainly used for water and waste water treatment in municipal and industrial sectors. The membrane bioreactor combine biological treatment with microfiltration, ultrafiltration, or nanofiltration.

Submerged membrane bioreactors has emerged as a very efficient technology to treat municipal and industrial wastewater. In this type of configuration, the membranes are submerged either in the main bioreactor or in separate tank and filtration procedure can be carried out by applying vacuum inside the membrane. Additional aeration is required to reduce membrane fouling.

Submerged membrane bioreactors produces considerably improved effluent quality and have a significantly smaller footprint compared to conventional biological wastewater treatment system. Hollow fiber or flat sheets are generally used in the submerged membrane bioreactor. However, membrane fouling is a major drawback in submerged MBR that increases capital and maintenance cost, which in turn, is expected to hinder the segment growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights of India Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market

Municipal application is expected to remain the largest application segment in the forthcoming years. It accounted for 71.4% of the market share in 2018. Growing population and rapid urbanization exerting high demand of fresh water are the factors expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Rapid rise in urban population coupled with rising disposable income is expected to promote the growth of the housing sector in the country. This factor is expected to increase the penetration of municipal wastewater facilities thus likely to promote the demand for membrane bioreactor over the forecast period.

India is considered as one of the important markets for membrane bioreactors owing to rapid industrialization and population and economic growth. These are some of the factors driving the demand for more reliable supplies of municipal and industrial water. Government initiatives like Make in India are likely to boost the industrial sector and in turn, the demand for water and wastewater treatment.

Membrane bioreactors find numerous applications in the industrial sector. They are used for raw and processed water in several industries including chemical, paper and pulp, food and beverages, mining, refineries, and many more. Rapid urbanization, technological development, increasing production units resulting in high demand for fresh and processed water, which is a key driving factor for water and wastewater treatment market.

India Membrane Bioreactor Market Share Insights

Both global as well as regional players operate in the country. These players engage in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of membrane bioreactors. Key market players involved in the manufacturing of MBR include Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; SUEZ Environment S.A.; VA Tech Wabag Ltd.; Toshiba Water Solution Private Ltd.; Ion Exchange India Ltd; Thermax India Ltd; Aquatech International LLC.; and Brisanzia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The India MBR market is highly competitive in nature and depends on technological advancements and product development. The key companies focus on enhancing their market share along with profitability through innovations. The market heavily relies on raw material suppliers and manufacturers. Hence, the price of raw materials majorly affects the market. The market is characterized by a large number of players involved in capacity expansions and merger and acquisitions in a bid to gain greater market share.

