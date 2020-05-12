IoT Data Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the outstanding players Oracle, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Google, Logmein

The increasing number of digitally connected devices, tremendous growth in smartphones, and increasinginternet penetration across the globe, are leading to the rapid flow of data. This has led to a rise in IoT data management. The immense amount of data generation has led the organization to switch towards the IoT enabling Software-As-Service model and cloud-based solutions. IoT fosters virtualization of the physical world through the connectivity of sensors, machines, and smart devices. The global IoT data management services providers have spread in large sectors like smart energy management, Home Automation, Smart HealthCare, Transport etc. The players in this market are more focused on developing solutions that would deal with the security and management of a large volume of data.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: IBM Corporations,PTC, TERADATA, DELL Technologies, Cisco Systems, SAS Institutes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Google, Logmein

What is the Dynamics of IoT Data Management Market?

Globally, a huge amount of data has generated over the past few years from various platforms. Thus, there is a need to manage the increasing amount of data. Moreover, a large number of data breaches and threats have raised the need to secure this data. Rising demand for data encryption to secure an increasing number of smart city projects and IoT-based devices are anticipated to fuel the IoT data management market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, Poor connectivity of the internet may downgrade the growth of the market, as IoT data management needs high speed to transfer data. Moreover, finite or poor connectivity of the internet in rural areas makes the task tough for seamless IoT data management. This might also affect the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of IoT Data Management Market?

The “Global IoT data management market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT data management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT data management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT data management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT data management market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IoT data management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, applications. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as Public cloud, Private cloud and Hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as smart energy, smart manufacturing, home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart mobility, transportation connected logistics, others.

What is the Regional Framework of IoT Data Management Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT data management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT data management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

8. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE:

9. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION:

10. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. IOT DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

