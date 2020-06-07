Kale Chips Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kale Chips market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Kale Chips Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Kale Chips market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Kale Chips Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Kale Chips Market

The global kale chips market size was value at USD 122.43 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019 to 2025. Growing health consciousness and inclination toward healthy snacks are expected to drive the growth. Kale is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, lutein, zeaxanthin, sulforaphane, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, along with small amount of protein and fiber. As a result, it is considered beneficial for weight loss, eye health, and cancer prevention. Rising consumer awareness regarding these advantages is anticipated to drive the product demand.

Rising demand for vegetables chips in healthy snacking options is anticipated to drive the market growth. Demand for gluten free food products is anticipated to drive the acceptance of different types of vegetable chips as a healthy snacks. Moreover, rising preference for plant-based food products is expected to drive the product demand.

Introduction of new products manufactured with the help of advanced technology is anticipated to further fuel the growth. For instance, Canada-based Brandneu Foods, recently launched tnas intelli-flav OMS 5.1 machine which provides oil and powder flavoring in a single drum. This helps maintain flavor dispersion without compromising the quality, taste, and hygiene standards while producing GMO and MSG free kale chips.

Countries such as U.K., Germany, India, and China, are projected to witness significant rise in demand due to changing food habits and growing health consciousness. Recently, the Green Snack Company, launched kale chips in three flavors, namely, Cheese and Onion, Sea Salt, and Vinegar, and Thai Sweet Chilli, keeping the Indian consumers taste and preference in mind. These products are free from added sugar, preservatives, additives, MSG, and gluten.

Distributional Insights

Supermarkets/hypermarkets held the leading market share of 34.79% in 2018. These channels allow consumers to scan the product physically before purchasing which influences the buying decision. Assistance of store associates helps them choose the right product. Supermarkets such as Walmart and Martins among others are the major distributors of kale chips from different brands. Brads Raw Food launched its kale chips by tying up with Kroger to boost the product availability across different locations in North America.

On the other hand, online distribution channel is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2025. With an aim to cater to a large number of consumers, companies are tying up with online retailers as well as along with introducing their own e-portals such as Alibaba, Amazon, Walmart, Big Basket, Natures Basket, LuckyVitamin, and Delights Food (India). Recently, Vermont, a U.S-based company tied up with Amazon. Rhythm Superfoods has a tie up with Amazon, Jet, Vitacost, and Thrive Market. On the other hand, companies such as; The Green Snack Company and The Angel Kale Company among others have their own online portals.

Regional Insights of Kale Chips Market

In 2018, North America held the largest market share of about 36.30% in the global market, due to high demand from U.S., driven by changing eating habits and increased health consciousness. Rise in vegan population has been resulting in a significant adoption of plant-based healthy snacks including kale chips. Increasing number of sellers and manufacturers drive the regional product availability. Companies such as Brads Raw Food, Vermont, Rhythm Superfoods, The Angel Kale Company and others have significantly contributed to the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing health consciousness, changing food habits, and demand for health snacking options. Consumers are ready to spend more money on these products. India based Green Snack Company recently launched kale chips in three new flavors, namely, Cheese and Onion, Sea Salt and Vinegar and Thai Sweet Chili. These non-fried, non-baked products are all natural and free from preservatives or gluten.

Market Share Insights of Kale Chips Market

Changing eating habits of consumers and demand for healthy snacking is anticipated to drive innovation and R&D in the market. Companies are increasingly investing in product innovation and launches to expand the market presence and visibility. For instance, General Mills invested about USD 6 million in a kale chips manufacturing startup, Rhythm Superfoods.

Key market players include Vermont, Green Snack Co., Rhythm Superfoods, The Angel Kale Company, Healthy Crunch, The Kale Factory, BradS Raw Foods, Brandneu Foods, and Made In Nature.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Kale Chips Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global kale chips market report on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Distribution channel outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2025)

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Speciality stores

Convenience stores

Online

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Kale Chips Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580