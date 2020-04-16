Key End-use Industries to Surge Sales of Mascarpone Cheese During the COVID-19 pandemic

Mascarpone Cheese Market: Outlook

Mascarpone is fresh cream cheese manufactured from cow’s milk. It has a smooth and creamy texture and thus, is easy to spread. Mascarpone is a traditional Italian cream cheese that can be directly consumed; it finds a number of applications in the food industry. Mascarpone is manufactured from cream; it is heated and acidified at 100 degree Celsius, which causes precipitation of the curd. Further, the curd is separated from lactoserum through mechanical separation. In terms of nutritional content, mascarpone cheese has very high-fat content, i.e. approximately 60% – 80%. The fat consistency in mascarpone cheese varies from manufacturer to manufacturer – it is sometimes sold as soft cream and other times sold as hard butter. The texture of mascarpone cheese is buttery, creamy, and milky smooth, owing to which it is widely consumed in sweet and savory dishes. Currently, the demand for mascarpone cheese is increasing among Asia Pacific countries, especially China, Japan and Australia.

Increasing Demand for Mascarpone Cheese in Food Industry, owing to its Functional and Organoleptic Properties

The demand for mascarpone cheese has been increasing in household consumption as well as industrial use. One of the key factors driving the demand for mascarpone cheese is its varied application in the food industry as a substitute for cream, in desserts, sauces, ready-to-cook dishes, soups and others. Furthermore, the demand for mascarpone cheese is also growing due to its functional and organoleptic properties as it is used for thickening and binding purposes in many food recipes.

Currently, the demand for mascarpone cheese is driven by its sweet and savory applications, higher shelf life and functional properties. On the other side, different flavors of mascarpone cheese are also gaining popularity in the food retail industry. The demand for mascarpone cheese as an Italian cheese is gaining traction in Western European countries, the U.S. and Asia Pacific, owing to its taste and the fact that it has no added preservatives. Mascarpone cheese, being a vegetarian cheese product, is also popular among the growing vegetarian population in Western Europe.

Mascarpone Cheese Market: Segmentation

The global mascarpone cheese market can be segmented on the basis of flavor, end use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of flavor, the global mascarpone cheese market has been segmented as:

Flavored

Unflavored

On the basis of end use, the global mascarpone cheese market has been segmented as:

Bakery

Desserts

Soups, Sauces and Dressings

Savory

Ready-Cooked Dishes

Retail/Household

Food Service Industry

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global mascarpone cheese market has been segmented as:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



Mascarpone Cheese Market: Participants

Some of the key players operating in the business of mascarpone cheese are BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Somboled, Granarolo S.p.A., Bella Casara, Ferraro Dairy Foods, FITSA Group, Sordi Impianti Ltd., Newlat Food S.p.A., Green Pastures Donegal, Kerry Inc., Vermont Creamery and others.