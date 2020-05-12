Massive Open Online Courses Industry-Market Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Product Scope, Key Manufacturers (Coursera, Udemy, Linkedin, EDX, Linkedin, Khan Academy, FutureLearn, Udacity Inc, Jigsaw Academy, My MOOC) and 2026 Forecast Research

The growth of massive open online courses is driven by the increasing educational fees, inability to meet basic paltforms of universities & colleges and people’s inclination towards quality education.

Increase in adoption, mobility and ease of use would create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Lack of personalized guidance and mentorship along with an inefficiency in tracking and validating the progess are the factors which hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region is the second largest market for massive open online courses after Asia Pacific region as this region has one of the highest active number of universities and colleges supporting distant education and MOOC courses. Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as a major niche market owing to the inclination of these courses among the users which helps to improve their performance, capacity and quality.

Key players covered in the report

Coursera

Udemy

Linkedin

EDX

Khan Academy

FutureLearn

Udacity Inc

Jigsaw Academy

My MOOC

