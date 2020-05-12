Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete study of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market include ,Nexans S.A.,General Cable Corporation,NKT Group A/S,Prysmian S.p.A.,Sumitomo Electric,Southwire Company,Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding,EL Sewedy Electric Company,Leoni AG,ABB,Okonite,Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.,TPC Wire,Bahra Cables Company,Hendrix Wire and Cable,KABELWERK EUPEN AG,Tratos,Cablel Hellenic Cables Group,Caledonian Cables Ltd,KEI Industries,LS Cable & System Ltd.,Riyadh Cables Group Company,Top Cable,Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.,Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories industry.

Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Segment By Type:

,1–5 kV,6–13 kV,14-23 kV,24-34 kV,35-45 kV,46-69 kV Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories

Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Segment By Application:

,Industrial,Infrastructure,Renewables

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 1–5 kV

1.4.3 6–13 kV

1.4.4 14-23 kV

1.4.5 24-34 kV

1.4.6 35-45 kV

1.4.7 46-69 kV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Infrastructure

1.5.4 Renewables

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Industry

1.6.1.1 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Revenue in 2019

3.3 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Nexans S.A.

13.1.1 Nexans S.A. Company Details

13.1.2 Nexans S.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Nexans S.A. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.1.4 Nexans S.A. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Nexans S.A. Recent Development

13.2 General Cable Corporation

13.2.1 General Cable Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 General Cable Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 General Cable Corporation Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.2.4 General Cable Corporation Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 General Cable Corporation Recent Development

13.3 NKT Group A/S

13.3.1 NKT Group A/S Company Details

13.3.2 NKT Group A/S Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 NKT Group A/S Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.3.4 NKT Group A/S Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NKT Group A/S Recent Development

13.4 Prysmian S.p.A.

13.4.1 Prysmian S.p.A. Company Details

13.4.2 Prysmian S.p.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Prysmian S.p.A. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.4.4 Prysmian S.p.A. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Prysmian S.p.A. Recent Development

13.5 Sumitomo Electric

13.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Company Details

13.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

13.6 Southwire Company

13.6.1 Southwire Company Company Details

13.6.2 Southwire Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Southwire Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.6.4 Southwire Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Southwire Company Recent Development

13.7 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding

13.7.1 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Company Details

13.7.2 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.7.4 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding Recent Development

13.8 EL Sewedy Electric Company

13.8.1 EL Sewedy Electric Company Company Details

13.8.2 EL Sewedy Electric Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 EL Sewedy Electric Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.8.4 EL Sewedy Electric Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 EL Sewedy Electric Company Recent Development

13.9 Leoni AG

13.9.1 Leoni AG Company Details

13.9.2 Leoni AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Leoni AG Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.9.4 Leoni AG Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Leoni AG Recent Development

13.10 ABB

13.10.1 ABB Company Details

13.10.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ABB Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

13.10.4 ABB Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ABB Recent Development

13.11 Okonite

10.11.1 Okonite Company Details

10.11.2 Okonite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Okonite Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.11.4 Okonite Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Okonite Recent Development

13.12 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

10.12.1 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Company Details

10.12.2 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.12.4 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd. Recent Development

13.13 TPC Wire

10.13.1 TPC Wire Company Details

10.13.2 TPC Wire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 TPC Wire Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.13.4 TPC Wire Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 TPC Wire Recent Development

13.14 Bahra Cables Company

10.14.1 Bahra Cables Company Company Details

10.14.2 Bahra Cables Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bahra Cables Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.14.4 Bahra Cables Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bahra Cables Company Recent Development

13.15 Hendrix Wire and Cable

10.15.1 Hendrix Wire and Cable Company Details

10.15.2 Hendrix Wire and Cable Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hendrix Wire and Cable Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.15.4 Hendrix Wire and Cable Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Hendrix Wire and Cable Recent Development

13.16 KABELWERK EUPEN AG

10.16.1 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Company Details

10.16.2 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.16.4 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 KABELWERK EUPEN AG Recent Development

13.17 Tratos

10.17.1 Tratos Company Details

10.17.2 Tratos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Tratos Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.17.4 Tratos Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Tratos Recent Development

13.18 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group

10.18.1 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Company Details

10.18.2 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.18.4 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group Recent Development

13.19 Caledonian Cables Ltd

10.19.1 Caledonian Cables Ltd Company Details

10.19.2 Caledonian Cables Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Caledonian Cables Ltd Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.19.4 Caledonian Cables Ltd Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Caledonian Cables Ltd Recent Development

13.20 KEI Industries

10.20.1 KEI Industries Company Details

10.20.2 KEI Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 KEI Industries Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.20.4 KEI Industries Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 KEI Industries Recent Development

13.21 LS Cable & System Ltd.

10.21.1 LS Cable & System Ltd. Company Details

10.21.2 LS Cable & System Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 LS Cable & System Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.21.4 LS Cable & System Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 LS Cable & System Ltd. Recent Development

13.22 Riyadh Cables Group Company

10.22.1 Riyadh Cables Group Company Company Details

10.22.2 Riyadh Cables Group Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Riyadh Cables Group Company Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.22.4 Riyadh Cables Group Company Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Riyadh Cables Group Company Recent Development

13.23 Top Cable

10.23.1 Top Cable Company Details

10.23.2 Top Cable Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Top Cable Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.23.4 Top Cable Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Top Cable Recent Development

13.24 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

10.24.1 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.24.2 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.24.4 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.25 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation

10.25.1 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Company Details

10.25.2 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Introduction

10.25.4 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Revenue in Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

