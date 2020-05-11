Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

Complete study of the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Natural Killer Cell Therapies production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies market include ,Nektar Therapeutics,Innate,Affimed,Chipscreen Biosciences,Fate Therapeutics,Glycostem,Dragonfly Therapeutics,Kiadis Pharma,NantWorks,Nkarta Therapeutics,Fortress Biotech

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Natural Killer Cell Therapies manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Natural Killer Cell Therapies industry.

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Segment By Type:

,NK Cell Therapies,NK Cell Directed Antibodies Natural Killer Cell Therapies

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Segment By Application:

,Cancer,Gastrointestinal Diseases,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Killer Cell Therapies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Natural Killer Cell Therapies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Killer Cell Therapies market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Natural Killer Cell Therapies Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 NK Cell Therapies

1.4.3 NK Cell Directed Antibodies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cancer

1.5.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Natural Killer Cell Therapies Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Natural Killer Cell Therapies Industry

1.6.1.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Natural Killer Cell Therapies Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Natural Killer Cell Therapies Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural Killer Cell Therapies Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies by Country

6.1.1 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies by Country

7.1.1 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapies by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nektar Therapeutics

11.1.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nektar Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nektar Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nektar Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.1.5 Nektar Therapeutics Recent Development

11.2 Innate

11.2.1 Innate Corporation Information

11.2.2 Innate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Innate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Innate Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.2.5 Innate Recent Development

11.3 Affimed

11.3.1 Affimed Corporation Information

11.3.2 Affimed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Affimed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Affimed Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.3.5 Affimed Recent Development

11.4 Chipscreen Biosciences

11.4.1 Chipscreen Biosciences Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chipscreen Biosciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Chipscreen Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chipscreen Biosciences Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.4.5 Chipscreen Biosciences Recent Development

11.5 Fate Therapeutics

11.5.1 Fate Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fate Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Fate Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fate Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.5.5 Fate Therapeutics Recent Development

11.6 Glycostem

11.6.1 Glycostem Corporation Information

11.6.2 Glycostem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Glycostem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Glycostem Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.6.5 Glycostem Recent Development

11.7 Dragonfly Therapeutics

11.7.1 Dragonfly Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dragonfly Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Dragonfly Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dragonfly Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.7.5 Dragonfly Therapeutics Recent Development

11.8 Kiadis Pharma

11.8.1 Kiadis Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kiadis Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Kiadis Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kiadis Pharma Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.8.5 Kiadis Pharma Recent Development

11.9 NantWorks

11.9.1 NantWorks Corporation Information

11.9.2 NantWorks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 NantWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 NantWorks Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.9.5 NantWorks Recent Development

11.10 Nkarta Therapeutics

11.10.1 Nkarta Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nkarta Therapeutics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Nkarta Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nkarta Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products Offered

11.10.5 Nkarta Therapeutics Recent Development

12.1 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Killer Cell Therapies Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Natural Killer Cell Therapies Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

