New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD Company

Complete study of the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on New Energy Vehicle Power Battery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market include CATL, Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, AESC, Gotion, Lishen, SK, EVE Battery, Bak Group

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry.

Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Segment By Type:

Ternary Lithium Ion, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Others By the end users/application, ,

Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Segment By Application:

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of New Energy Vehicle Power Battery will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market: Segment Analysis The global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product. Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in New Energy Vehicle Power Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market?

TOC

1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Overview

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Product Overview

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Segment by Anode Material Type

1.2.1 Ternary Lithium Ion

1.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate

1.2.3 Lithium Manganese Oxide

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size Overview by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Historic Market Size Review by Anode Material Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size Forecast by Anode Material Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Anode Material Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Industry

1.5.1.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in New Energy Vehicle Power Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application

4.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Application 5 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Business

10.1 CATL

10.1.1 CATL Corporation Information

10.1.2 CATL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 CATL New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CATL New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 CATL Recent Development

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Panasonic New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CATL New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 BYD Company

10.4.1 BYD Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 BYD Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BYD Company New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BYD Company New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 BYD Company Recent Development

10.5 Samsung SDI

10.5.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.5.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Samsung SDI New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Samsung SDI New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.6 AESC

10.6.1 AESC Corporation Information

10.6.2 AESC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AESC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AESC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 AESC Recent Development

10.7 Gotion

10.7.1 Gotion Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gotion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Gotion New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Gotion New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Gotion Recent Development

10.8 Lishen

10.8.1 Lishen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lishen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lishen New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lishen New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Lishen Recent Development

10.9 SK

10.9.1 SK Corporation Information

10.9.2 SK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SK New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SK New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 SK Recent Development

10.10 EVE Battery

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EVE Battery New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EVE Battery Recent Development

10.11 Bak Group

10.11.1 Bak Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bak Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bak Group New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Bak Group New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 Bak Group Recent Development 11 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

