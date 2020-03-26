North America Mobile Logistics Robot Market Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025 Aethon Inc., Amazon Robotics, Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath, Fanuc Corp., Fetch Robotics Inc., GreyOrange, Kuka AG

North America mobile logistics robot market is expected to grow by 29.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,779.8 million by 2026.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Aethon Inc.

Amazon Robotics

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange

Kuka AG

Mobile Industrial Robots

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Savioke

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)



Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

• Humanoid Robots

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Pick & Place

• Transportation

• Packaging & Packing

• Palletizing & Depalletizing

North America Mobile Logistics Robot Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

