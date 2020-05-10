Nuclear Medicine Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global Nuclear Medicine market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Nuclear Medicine industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Nuclear Medicine production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Nuclear Medicine market include , GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Nordion, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Dongcheng

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1707027/global-nuclear-medicine-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Nuclear Medicine industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Nuclear Medicine manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Nuclear Medicine industry.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segment By Type:

Nuclear Medicine，or Radiopharmaceuticals， are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide. The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In 2019, the global Nuclear Medicine market size was US$ 5336.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Nuclear Medicine market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Nuclear Medicine industry. The research report studies the Nuclear Medicine market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Nuclear Medicine market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Segment Analysis The global Nuclear Medicine market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Tc-99,I-123/131,In-111,Xe-133,Th-201,Ga-67,Other By the application, this report covers the following segments,Diagnostic,Therapeutic Competitive Landscape: The Nuclear Medicine key manufacturers in this market include:,GE Healthcare,Bracco Imaging,Mallinckrodt,Lantheus Medical Imaging,Bayer,Triad Isotopes,Nordion,Jubilant Pharma,Eli Lilly,SIEMENS,China Isotope & Radiation,Dongcheng

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segment By Application:

Nuclear Medicine，or Radiopharmaceuticals， are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide. The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In 2019, the global Nuclear Medicine market size was US$ 5336.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Nuclear Medicine market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Nuclear Medicine industry. The research report studies the Nuclear Medicine market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Nuclear Medicine market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Segment Analysis The global Nuclear Medicine market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Nuclear Medicine market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Tc-99,I-123/131,In-111,Xe-133,Th-201,Ga-67,Other By the application, this report covers the following segments,Diagnostic,Therapeutic Competitive Landscape: The Nuclear Medicine key manufacturers in this market include:,GE Healthcare,Bracco Imaging,Mallinckrodt,Lantheus Medical Imaging,Bayer,Triad Isotopes,Nordion,Jubilant Pharma,Eli Lilly,SIEMENS,China Isotope & Radiation,Dongcheng

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Nuclear Medicine industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Nuclear Medicine market include , GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Nordion, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Dongcheng

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nuclear Medicine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Nuclear Medicine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nuclear Medicine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nuclear Medicine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nuclear Medicine market

Get Full Report in your inbox within 24 hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/65bbf305f37c35eef26f9410e693cbf6,0,1,global-nuclear-medicine-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Nuclear Medicine

1.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

1.1.1 Nuclear Medicine Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nuclear Medicine Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nuclear Medicine Industry

1.7.1.1 Nuclear Medicine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Nuclear Medicine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Nuclear Medicine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Nuclear Medicine Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Tc-99

2.5 I-123/131

2.6 In-111

2.7 Xe-133

2.8 Th-201

2.9 Ga-67

2.10 Other 3 Nuclear Medicine Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Diagnostic

3.5 Therapeutic 4 Global Nuclear Medicine Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nuclear Medicine as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nuclear Medicine Market

4.4 Global Top Players Nuclear Medicine Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Nuclear Medicine Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 GE Healthcare

5.1.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.1.2 GE Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.2 Bracco Imaging

5.2.1 Bracco Imaging Profile

5.2.2 Bracco Imaging Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Bracco Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bracco Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Developments

5.3 Mallinckrodt

5.5.1 Mallinckrodt Profile

5.3.2 Mallinckrodt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Mallinckrodt Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mallinckrodt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging Recent Developments

5.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

5.4.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Profile

5.4.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging Recent Developments

5.5 Bayer

5.5.1 Bayer Profile

5.5.2 Bayer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Bayer Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bayer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bayer Recent Developments

5.6 Triad Isotopes

5.6.1 Triad Isotopes Profile

5.6.2 Triad Isotopes Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Triad Isotopes Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Triad Isotopes Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Triad Isotopes Recent Developments

5.7 Nordion

5.7.1 Nordion Profile

5.7.2 Nordion Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Nordion Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Nordion Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Nordion Recent Developments

5.8 Jubilant Pharma

5.8.1 Jubilant Pharma Profile

5.8.2 Jubilant Pharma Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Jubilant Pharma Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Jubilant Pharma Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Developments

5.9 Eli Lilly

5.9.1 Eli Lilly Profile

5.9.2 Eli Lilly Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Eli Lilly Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Eli Lilly Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

5.10 SIEMENS

5.10.1 SIEMENS Profile

5.10.2 SIEMENS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 SIEMENS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SIEMENS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SIEMENS Recent Developments

5.11 China Isotope & Radiation

5.11.1 China Isotope & Radiation Profile

5.11.2 China Isotope & Radiation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 China Isotope & Radiation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 China Isotope & Radiation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Developments

5.12 Dongcheng

5.12.1 Dongcheng Profile

5.12.2 Dongcheng Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Dongcheng Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Dongcheng Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Developments 6 North America Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

8.1 China Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.