Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $ $1,972 million by 2023 with Key Players ASCOM HOLDING AG, STANLEY HEALTHCARE, AMETEK, JOHNSON CONTROL
Global Nurse Call Systems Market accounted for $1,114 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $ $1,972 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow.
The global nurse call systems market include rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and large pool of geriatric population. In addition, growth in government healthcare expenditure, technological advancements to improve efficacy & safety of the patients, and diverse uses of nurse call systems such as integration with other departments (administration, canteen, and housekeeping) of hospital and texting capabilities to distribute task (call for blanket, food, carrying patients, and others) among hospital staff are expected to fuel the market growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative growth opportunities to the nurse call systems market players. However, stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.
Nurse Call Systems Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS. INC.
AMETEK INC.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED
ASCOM HOLDING AG
STANLEY HEALTHCARE
CORNELL COMMUNICATIONS INC.
JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEM INC.
VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC.
JOHNSON CONTROL
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Technology, the product can be split into
Wired Systems
Wireless Systems
Market segment by Application, Nurse Call Systems can be split into
Emergency Medical Alarms
Wanderer Control
Workflow Support
and Others
Major points from Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE
CHAPTER 5 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT
CHAPTER 6 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END-USER
CHAPTER 7 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE
