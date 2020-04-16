Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $ $1,972 million by 2023 with Key Players ASCOM HOLDING AG, STANLEY HEALTHCARE, AMETEK, JOHNSON CONTROL

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size Status and Forecast 2023” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Nurse Call Systems Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market accounted for $1,114 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $ $1,972 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow.

The global nurse call systems market include rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and large pool of geriatric population. In addition, growth in government healthcare expenditure, technological advancements to improve efficacy & safety of the patients, and diverse uses of nurse call systems such as integration with other departments (administration, canteen, and housekeeping) of hospital and texting capabilities to distribute task (call for blanket, food, carrying patients, and others) among hospital staff are expected to fuel the market growth during the analysis period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region offers lucrative growth opportunities to the nurse call systems market players. However, stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Nurse Call Systems Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS. INC.

AMETEK INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

AZURE HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ASCOM HOLDING AG

STANLEY HEALTHCARE

CORNELL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEM INC.

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC.

JOHNSON CONTROL

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Technology, the product can be split into

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Market segment by Application, Nurse Call Systems can be split into

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

and Others

Major points from Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

CHAPTER 6 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 7 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8 NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILE

