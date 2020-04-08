Online Education Market (Higher education institutions, K-12 schools, and Others) to 2026

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Online Education Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on by Component (Hardware and Software), by Product (Content and services), by Technology (Mobile e-learning, Learning Management System (LMS), Application Simulation Tool, Rapid e-learning, Podcasts, and Virtual Classroom) by Industry vertical (Higher education institutions, K-12 schools, and Others) and Geography.

The Global Online Education Market is expected to grow from USD 162.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 324.41 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 27.44% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Market Overview:

Growing demand to reduce the cost of education, increasing government initiatives for supporting online education, and growing penetration of smartphones and internet are the primary factors propelling the growth of online education market. Advancement in artificial intelligence and implementation of cloud based solutions has increased the adoption rate of online education system. However, the availability of abundant free content and lack of awareness is hampering the market growth during the projected period.

The major key Vendors includes in the Online Education market are Ambow Education, CDEL, New Oriental Education and Technology, TAL, Vedantu, iTutorGroup, EF Education First, Chegg, Knewton, Tokyo Academics, Tata Interactive Systems, N2N Services, Microsoft, Saba Software, McGrawHill, YY

Report Description:

The base year for the study has been considered 2018, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of Online education market by Component, Product, Technology, Application, Industry vertical and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the online education market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the online education market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of vertical segment and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the online education market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

