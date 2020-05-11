Passenger Car Aerodynamic Components Market Witnessing Hugh Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2027

Increasing adoption of an electric vehicle is anticipated to aid the market for aerodynamic components

Latest market study on “Passenger Car Aerodynamic Components Market to 2027 by Mechanism (Active system, Passive System); by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle, ICE), by and Application (Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, Front Splitter); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the passenger car aerodynamic components market is estimated to reach US$ 13.16 Bn by 2027 from US$ 8.33 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The aerodynamic performance of an electric car has a significant influence on the power performance, economy, handling stability, and ride comfort of the vehicle. The research about effects on performance caused by the arrangement of the power battery pack is increasing day by day. Because of its large size and weight, it is difficult for the electric vehicle power battery pack to find a suitable space for the layout. Currently, many Chinese electric car manufacturers arrange battery pack in the area of automobile chassis. Restricted by the design of chassis, a bulky battery pack is generally lower down to electric vehicle chassis. This change of the structure will cause a certain influence on the aerodynamic performance of an electric vehicle. After all, the power used to overcome air resistance cannot be recovered, in an electric vehicle. In town, a massive electric car is practical because it can retrieve a large part of the energy, which it uses to accelerate when running up to the next red traffic light through regenerative braking. The situation is, however, totally unusual on long journeys.

But from speeds around 70 km/h (43.5 mph), the inertia and the rolling resistance take second place to aerodynamic drag despite the type of car. The energy needed to overcome that drag is lost. Thus, adroit aerodynamics measures are so crucial for an electric vehicle to ensure high efficiency and, therefore, a reach suitable for long-haul routes. Owing to their large battery, electric vehicles have a closed and very fluid underfloor. This is a plus point for achieving a very low drag coefficient and a considerable advantage. Additionally, active aerodynamics systems will assist in developing the real driving range of electric vehicles.

The global passenger car aerodynamic components market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific holds the major market share in the passenger car aerodynamic components market. The APAC region has huge growth potential with fast-growing countries like China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at around 5% to 6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. The current focus towards the development of a solid and strong manufacturing sector by the Asian countries has boosted the prospects of automotive manufacturing in the region. There are various positive factors that are driving the growth of passenger car aerodynamic components market in this region.

The market for passenger car aerodynamic components has been segmented on the basis of mechanism, vehicle type, application, and geography. The passenger car aerodynamic components market based on the mechanism is sub-segmented into the active system and passive system. The passive system segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the passenger car aerodynamic components market. The passenger car aerodynamic components market on the basis of vehicle type is segmented into an electric vehicles and ICE vehicles. The ICE vehicle segment led the passenger car aerodynamic components market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for passenger car aerodynamic components by application is further segmented into Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, and Front Splitter. The spoiler segment led the passenger car aerodynamic components market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The major companies offering passenger car aerodynamic components market include Plasman Group, Valeo, Magna International Inc., HBPO GmbH, Röchling Group, INOAC Corporation, Polytec Holding AG, REHAU Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH, and SRG Global among others.

The report segments the global passenger car aerodynamic components market as follows:

Global Passenger car aerodynamic components Market – By Mechanism

Active System

Passive System

Global Passenger car aerodynamic components Market – By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle

ICE vehicle

Global Passenger car aerodynamic components Market – By Application

Air Dam

Diffuser

Gap Fairing

Grille Shutter

Side Skirts

Spoiler

Front Splitter

Global Passenger car aerodynamic components Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



