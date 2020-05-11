Payment Gateways Market 2020: Top Companies Analysis (PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay and Paymill etc.) & Forecast to 2026

Global Payment Gateways market size was 2490200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9060000 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2020-2026. Payment Gateways Market 2020 Global Industry research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2026.

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• PayPal

• Stripe

• Amazon Payments

• Authorize.net

• WorldPay

• Adyen

• CCBill

• 2Checkout

• First Data

• SecurePay

• PayU

• MOLPay

• Paymill

• …

Global Payment Gateways Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Payment Gateways Market Overview

2 Global Payment Gateways Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Payment Gateways Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Payment Gateways Consumption by Regions

5 Global Payment Gateways Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Payment Gateways Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Payment Gateways Business

8 Payment Gateways Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Payment Gateways Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payment Gateways are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

