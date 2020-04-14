Pediatric Ultrasound Market research is expected to reach $332 million by 2022 with Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi

An ultrasound system uses high-pitched sound waves to visualize the internal structures of the body. Ultrasound systems find application in various clinical areas one of which is cardiology. A combination of ultrasound and Doppler imaging is used to study the heart’s anatomy and function in children. This test uses ultrasound waves that create different images of the heart, which the pediatric cardiologist further analyzes, to interpret the physiological condition of the heart. Children of all ages, including fetuses and newborns, to adolescents can undergo this test. Ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics, are some of its major advancements.

Moreover, an ultrasound scan is generally preferred for children as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiations harming the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. Conversely, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor restraining the market growth. The global pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology was $252 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $332 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2016 to 2022

The pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology has flourished due to a large number of technological advancements in the industry, increase in the prevalence and incidents rate of congenital and acquired heart diseases (such as cardiomyopathy, rheumatic fever, kawasaki disease, and infective endocarditis) and increase in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics. The market has become mature in developed regions. However, the growth in these regions is primarily due to the technological innovations in the ultrasound industry to develop more portable ultrasound devices for point-of-care settings. However, the pediatric ultrasound market for cardiology is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The research on the Pediatric Ultrasound market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Pediatric Ultrasound market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Pediatric Ultrasound market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

