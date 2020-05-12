Petroleum Naphtha Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

Complete study of the global Petroleum Naphtha market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Petroleum Naphtha industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Petroleum Naphtha production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Petroleum Naphtha market include ,Shell Chemicals,Total,Sinopec,BP,ADNOC,ARAMCO,PEMEX,Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals,Kuwait Petroleum Corporation,Hindustan Petroleum Corporation,ONGC

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Petroleum Naphtha industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Petroleum Naphtha manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Petroleum Naphtha industry.

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment By Type:

,Heavy Naphtha,Light Naphtha Petroleum Naphtha

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment By Application:

,Chemicals,Energy & Additives

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Petroleum Naphtha industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Heavy Naphtha

1.4.3 Light Naphtha

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemicals

1.5.3 Energy & Additives

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Petroleum Naphtha Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Petroleum Naphtha Industry

1.6.1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Petroleum Naphtha Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Petroleum Naphtha Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Petroleum Naphtha Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Petroleum Naphtha Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Petroleum Naphtha Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Petroleum Naphtha Production by Regions

4.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Petroleum Naphtha Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Petroleum Naphtha Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Petroleum Naphtha Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Petroleum Naphtha Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Petroleum Naphtha Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Petroleum Naphtha Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Shell Chemicals

8.1.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

8.1.2 Shell Chemicals Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Shell Chemicals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Shell Chemicals Product Description

8.1.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

8.2 Total

8.2.1 Total Corporation Information

8.2.2 Total Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Total Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Total Product Description

8.2.5 Total Recent Development

8.3 Sinopec

8.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sinopec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Sinopec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Sinopec Product Description

8.3.5 Sinopec Recent Development

8.4 BP

8.4.1 BP Corporation Information

8.4.2 BP Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BP Product Description

8.4.5 BP Recent Development

8.5 ADNOC

8.5.1 ADNOC Corporation Information

8.5.2 ADNOC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ADNOC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ADNOC Product Description

8.5.5 ADNOC Recent Development

8.6 ARAMCO

8.6.1 ARAMCO Corporation Information

8.6.2 ARAMCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ARAMCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ARAMCO Product Description

8.6.5 ARAMCO Recent Development

8.7 PEMEX

8.7.1 PEMEX Corporation Information

8.7.2 PEMEX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 PEMEX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 PEMEX Product Description

8.7.5 PEMEX Recent Development

8.8 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

8.8.1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Product Description

8.8.5 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Recent Development

8.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

8.9.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

8.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

8.10.1 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

8.11 ONGC

8.11.1 ONGC Corporation Information

8.11.2 ONGC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 ONGC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ONGC Product Description

8.11.5 ONGC Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Petroleum Naphtha Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Petroleum Naphtha Sales Channels

11.2.2 Petroleum Naphtha Distributors

11.3 Petroleum Naphtha Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Petroleum Naphtha Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

