PFO Closure Devices Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

The global PFO closure devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Introduction:

Closure devices are used to close a defect or an opening between the right and left sides of the heart. The device is attached on to a special catheter that is used during catheterization. The catheter is inserted into a vein in the leg and advanced into heart through the defect. The device is pushed out of catheter allowing each side of the device to open up and cover each side of the hole, closing the hole or defect.

Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of congenital heart disease and rising high occurrence of ischemic stroke among individuals are major factors expected to drive growth of the global PFO closure devices market over the forecast period. In addition, changing lifestyle and food consumption habits among consumers, owing to high disposable income is resulting in increasing percentage of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases is another factor, which in turn expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

However, issues related to product failure is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, lack of awareness among patients related to PFO closure devices is another factor expected to limit growth of the global market.

Technological advancements and increasing investments for R&D activities by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, strategic approach by major players for expansion activities is expected to further support growth of the global market.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing increasing patient pool suffering from congenital heart disease, coupled with rising awareness among patient related to PFO closure devices, and presence of prominent manufacturers operating in the emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global PFO Closure Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

First Generation

Second Generation

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributor

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

