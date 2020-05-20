Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Blackcurrant Powder Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blackcurrant Powder market.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market: Overview

Blackcurrant is scientifically referred to as Ribes Nigrum which is blackberry and is extremely good for health. The blackcurrant powder made up from blackcurrants and can be stored for longer period of time. In addition, this powder is most popular across the globe due to various nutritional and medicinal properties associated with it and easily available in the market. Food and beverage manufacturers and cosmetic manufacturers across the globe widely used blackcurrant powder in many food and personal care applications.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of blackcurrant powder among several industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food, and beverage, etc. in developed and developing countries across the globe is a key factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, the increasing popularity of healthy and natural food ingredients among individuals and rising awareness about several health benefits associated with it such as antitoxic, boost the immune system, antimicrobial, and others. These are major factors projected to boost growth of the global market.

Growing demand for blackcurrant powder across the globe owing to an increasing awareness among people about numerous nutritional and health benefits associated with it is another factor is anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, growing demand for blackcurrant powder among cosmetic manufacturers in the production of various cosmetics and personal care products and among the several food and beverage manufacturers across the globe. These are some other factors projected to support growth of the global blackcurrant powder market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising investment in research and development activities and increasing various product promotional activities through several media channels around the globe are some factors projected to feed growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, blackcurrant powder is harmful to breast-feeding and pregnant female is a major factor expected to limit growth of the target market.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segment, the organic segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global blackcurrant powder market, owing to the rising preference for organic blackcurrant powder across the globe.

Rapid adoption of blackcurrant powder in food and beverage industry for various food applications to enhance color and test of the food products is primary factor driving revenue growth of the food and beverage segment among the end-use industry segment.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific blackcurrant powder market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to expanding food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region. Market in North America is projected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rapid adoption of blackcurrant powder and high awareness about health benefits associated with this powder in countries such as US and Canada in this region. Market in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register average growth in the global market, owing to high popularity of blackcurrant powder associated with nutritional benefits among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Store

E-commerce

Grocery Store

