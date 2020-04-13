Power System Simulator Market: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

Global Power System Simulator Market – Scope of the Report

Power system simulation comprises power system modeling and network simulation to analyze electrical power systems using real-time data. Power system simulation software focuses on the operation of electrical power systems. The North American region is expected to witness massive growth during the forecast period on account of robust investments in metals and mining markets and renewable energy generation. Key market players are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the global market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– ABB Ltd.

– Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

– General Electric Company

– NEPLAN AG

– OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

– Operation Technology, Inc.

– RTDS Technologies Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– The MathWorks, Inc.

The power system simulator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as augmented power generation capacities and the booming power industry. Also, the rising adoption of cloud platforms and the internet of things is likely to propel the market growth. However, data security risks may hamper the overall growth of the power system simulator market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of smart cities is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the power system simulator market in the coming years.

The global power system simulator market is segmented on the basis of component, module, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the module, the market is segmented as load flow, short circuit, device coordination selectivity, arc flash, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial, power, and others.

Power System Simulator Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

