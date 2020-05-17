Printed and Chipless RFID Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026

This report in depth evaluation of the market and its different segments. The analysts have utilized primary and secondary research strategies to calculate market growth, market share, market size, and market impact. Market study of the global Printed and Chipless RFID market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Printed and Chipless RFID industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Printed and Chipless RFID production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Printed and Chipless RFID market include ,3M,Acreo AB,Alien Technology Corporation,Confidex Ltd S,Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited,IBM Corporation,Impinj Incorporation,Intermec, Inc,PolyIC GmbH,Siemens AG,Smartrac N.V.,Soligie Inc,Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.),TAGSYS RFID,TCM RFID Pte Ltd,Thinfilm (Kovio Inc),Toppan Forms Co. Ltd,VTT,Vubiq Networks, Inc,Xerox Corporation,Zebra Technologies Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Printed and Chipless RFID industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Printed and Chipless RFID manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Printed and Chipless RFID industry.

Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Segment By Type:

,Ink Stripes,Radar Array,TFTC,SAW,Others

Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Segment By Application:

,Retail,Transport & logistics,Aviation,Healthcare,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Printed and Chipless RFID industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed and Chipless RFID market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Printed and Chipless RFID industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed and Chipless RFID market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed and Chipless RFID market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed and Chipless RFID market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Printed and Chipless RFID Market Overview

1.1 Printed and Chipless RFID Product Overview

1.2 Printed and Chipless RFID Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ink Stripes

1.2.2 Radar Array

1.2.3 TFTC

1.2.4 SAW

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Printed and Chipless RFID Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Printed and Chipless RFID Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Printed and Chipless RFID Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Printed and Chipless RFID Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed and Chipless RFID Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Printed and Chipless RFID Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Printed and Chipless RFID as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Printed and Chipless RFID Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Printed and Chipless RFID Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Printed and Chipless RFID by Application

4.1 Printed and Chipless RFID Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Transport & logistics

4.1.3 Aviation

4.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Printed and Chipless RFID Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Printed and Chipless RFID by Application

4.5.2 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID by Application 5 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed and Chipless RFID Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Printed and Chipless RFID Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed and Chipless RFID Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Acreo AB

10.2.1 Acreo AB Corporation Information

10.2.2 Acreo AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Acreo AB Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Acreo AB Recent Development

10.3 Alien Technology Corporation

10.3.1 Alien Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alien Technology Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Alien Technology Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Alien Technology Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.3.5 Alien Technology Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Confidex Ltd S

10.4.1 Confidex Ltd S Corporation Information

10.4.2 Confidex Ltd S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Confidex Ltd S Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Confidex Ltd S Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.4.5 Confidex Ltd S Recent Development

10.5 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited

10.5.1 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.5.5 Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) Company Limited Recent Development

10.6 IBM Corporation

10.6.1 IBM Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 IBM Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 IBM Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 IBM Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Impinj Incorporation

10.7.1 Impinj Incorporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Impinj Incorporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Impinj Incorporation Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Impinj Incorporation Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.7.5 Impinj Incorporation Recent Development

10.8 Intermec, Inc

10.8.1 Intermec, Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Intermec, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Intermec, Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Intermec, Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.8.5 Intermec, Inc Recent Development

10.9 PolyIC GmbH

10.9.1 PolyIC GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 PolyIC GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 PolyIC GmbH Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PolyIC GmbH Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.9.5 PolyIC GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Siemens AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Printed and Chipless RFID Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Siemens AG Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.11 Smartrac N.V.

10.11.1 Smartrac N.V. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Smartrac N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Smartrac N.V. Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Smartrac N.V. Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.11.5 Smartrac N.V. Recent Development

10.12 Soligie Inc

10.12.1 Soligie Inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Soligie Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Soligie Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Soligie Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.12.5 Soligie Inc Recent Development

10.13 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.)

10.13.1 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.) Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.) Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.13.5 Spectra Systems Corporation (Inksure Technologies Inc.) Recent Development

10.14 TAGSYS RFID

10.14.1 TAGSYS RFID Corporation Information

10.14.2 TAGSYS RFID Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TAGSYS RFID Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TAGSYS RFID Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.14.5 TAGSYS RFID Recent Development

10.15 TCM RFID Pte Ltd

10.15.1 TCM RFID Pte Ltd Corporation Information

10.15.2 TCM RFID Pte Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TCM RFID Pte Ltd Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TCM RFID Pte Ltd Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.15.5 TCM RFID Pte Ltd Recent Development

10.16 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc)

10.16.1 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc) Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc) Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.16.5 Thinfilm (Kovio Inc) Recent Development

10.17 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd

10.17.1 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.17.5 Toppan Forms Co. Ltd Recent Development

10.18 VTT

10.18.1 VTT Corporation Information

10.18.2 VTT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 VTT Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 VTT Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.18.5 VTT Recent Development

10.19 Vubiq Networks, Inc

10.19.1 Vubiq Networks, Inc Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vubiq Networks, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Vubiq Networks, Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Vubiq Networks, Inc Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.19.5 Vubiq Networks, Inc Recent Development

10.20 Xerox Corporation

10.20.1 Xerox Corporation Corporation Information

10.20.2 Xerox Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Xerox Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Xerox Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.20.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development

10.21 Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.21.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Printed and Chipless RFID Products Offered

10.21.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development 11 Printed and Chipless RFID Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Printed and Chipless RFID Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Printed and Chipless RFID Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

